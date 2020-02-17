Tennessee

Local Air Times for Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren

Knoxville - WVLT

  • WVLT: Sunday 8:30 am
  • WBXX: Sunday 10:30 pm

Memphis - WMC

  • Sunday 11:35 pm

Nashville - WZTV

  • Sunday 7:30 am

