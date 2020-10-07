South Carolina

Local Air Times for Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren

Charleston - WCSC

  • Sunday 11:30 am

Columbia - WIS

  • WIS: Sunday 11:30 pm
  • GIS: Sunday 6:30 am

Florence - WMBF

  • Sunday 11:30 pm

Myrtle Beach - WMBF

  • Sunday 11:30 pm

TUNE-IN

Select a state below to see what time this show will air in your city.

You can also watch and stream on our app on the following devices