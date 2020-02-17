Oklahoma

Local Air Times for Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren

Ada - KXII

  • Sunday 7:30 am

Lawton - KSWO

  • KSWO: Sunday 10:30 am

Oklahoma City - KOCO

  • Sunday 4:00 am
  • Sunday 4:30 pm

Tulsa - KMYT

  • Sunday 3:30 pm

