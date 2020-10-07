Nebraska

Local Air Times for Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren

Grand Island - KSNB

  • KOLN: Sunday 11:00 pm
  • KSNB: Sunday 6:30 am

Hastings - KSNB

  • KOLN: Sunday 11:00 pm
  • KSNB: Sunday 6:30 am

Kearney - KSNB

  • KOLN: Sunday 11:00 pm
  • KSNB: Sunday 6:30 am

Lincoln - KOLN

  • KOLN: Sunday 11:00 pm
  • KSNB: Sunday 6:30 am

North Platte - KNOP

  • KNOP: Sunday 6:30 am

Omaha - WOWT

  • Sunday 6:30 am

Scottsbluff - KGWN

  • KGWN: Sunday 9:30 am
  • KCHY: Sunday 10:00 am

