Mississippi

Local Air Times for Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren

Biloxi - WLOX

  • WLOX ABC: Sunday 10:00 am

Gulfport - WLOX

  • WLOX ABC: Sunday 10:00 am

Hattiesburg - WDAM

  • WDAM ABC: Sunday 7:00 am
  • WDAM NBC: Sunday night 12:30 am

Jackson - WLBT

  • Sunday 11:00 pm

Laurel - WDAM

  • WDAM ABC: Sunday 7:00 am
  • WDAM NBC: Sunday night 12:30 am

Meridian - WTOK

  • WTOK: Sunday 10:35 pm
  • ETOK: Sunday 7:00 am

TUNE-IN

Select a state below to see what time this show will air in your city.

You can also watch and stream on our app on the following devices