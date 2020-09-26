Michigan

Local Air Times for Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren

Bay City - WJRT

  • Sunday 11:00 am

Detroit - WADL

  • Sunday 12:00 pm

Flint - WJRT

  • Sunday 11:00 am

Grand Rapids - WXMI

  • check local listings

Lansing - WILX

  • Sunday 10:00 am

Marquette - WLUC

  • Sunday 7:00 am

Saginaw - WJRT

  • Sunday 11:00 am

TUNE-IN

Select a state below to see what time this show will air in your city.

You can also watch and stream on our app on the following devices

GRETAWIRE

Judge removes Trump public lands boss for serving unlawfully
  • Politics

Judge removes Trump public lands boss for serving unlawfully

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings
  • Politics

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

Former congressman Ron Paul hospitalized, says he’s OK
  • Politics

Former congressman Ron Paul hospitalized, says he’s OK

Ginsburg makes history again, lying in state at Capitol
  • Politics

  Ginsburg makes history again, lying in state at Capitol

Judge says 2020 census must continue for another month
  • Politics

Judge says 2020 census must continue for another month

Appeals court hears fight over Trump tax returns — again
  • Politics

Appeals court hears fight over Trump tax returns — again