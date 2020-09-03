Georgia

Local Air Times for Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren

Albany - WALB

  • Sunday 7:30 am

Atlanta - WATL

  • Sunday 10:30 pm

Atlanta - WXIA

  • Sunday 11:30 am

Augusta - WRDW

  • WRDW: Sunday 11:30 am
  • WAGT: 6:00 pm

Columbus - WTVM

  • Sunday 12:00 pm

Savannah - WTOC

  • Sunday 11:30 am

Thomasville - WCTV

  • Sunday 11:30 pm

TUNE-IN

Select a state below to see what time this show will air in your city.

You can also watch and stream on our app on the following devices