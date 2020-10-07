Greta Van Susteren is Chief National Political Analyst for Gray Media and host of Full Court Press. She is an award-winning journalist and worked as a news anchor at CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC. At Fox News Channel, she was the host of the prime-time news and interview program On the Record with Greta Van Susteren, which was the highest rated cable news program in its time slot for its more than 14 years on the air.
Van Susteren has interviewed many world leaders, including President Donald J. Trump, President Barack Obama (when he was a U.S. Senator), President George W. Bush, President Bill Clinton, President George H. W. Bush, President Jimmy Carter, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair; as well as numerous other cabinet members, U.S. Senators, members of Congress, Governors, First Ladies, spiritual leaders, business legends and prominent figures in entertainment and sports.
Prior to her journalism career, Van Susteren was a practicing lawyer and a tireless advocate for the First Amendment, arguing cases in federal appellate courts and state supreme courts.
Van Susteren maintains an active social media presence, with a following of 1.2 million on Twitter and more than 1.1 million on Facebook.