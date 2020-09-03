Colorado

Local Air Times for Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren

Colorado Springs - KKTV

  • Sunday 6:30 am

Denver - KCDO

  • KCDO: Sunday 11:00 am
  • KTVD: Sunday 4:30 am
  • KUSA: Sunday 2:00 am

Grand Junction - KKCO/KJCT

  • KKCO: Sunday 9:00 am
  • KJCT: Sunday 6:00 am

Montrose - KKCO/KJCT

  • KKCO: Sunday 9:00 am
  • KJCT: Sunday 6:00 am

Pueblo - KKTV

  • Sunday 6:30 am

