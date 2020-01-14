California

Local Air Times for Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren

El Centro - KYMA

  • Sunday 6:30 am

Los Angeles - KTLA

  • Sunday 12:30 am

Modesto - KQCA

  • Sunday 1:00 pm

Oakland - KOFY

  • Sunday 6:30 pm

Palm Springs - KMIR/KPSE

  • KMIR: Sunday 6:30 am
  • KPSE: Sunday 9:30 am

Sacramento - KQCA

  • Sunday 1:00 pm

San Diego - KFMB CW

  • Sunday 6:00 pm

San Francisco - KOFY

  • Sunday 6:30 pm

San Jose - KOFY

  • Sunday 6:30 pm

Stockton - KQCA

  • Sunday 1:00 pm

TUNE-IN

Select a state below to see what time this show will air in your city.

You can also watch and stream on our app on the following devicesCOMING SOON