Alaska

Local Air Times for Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren

Anchorage - KTUU

  • KYES: Sunday 6:30 am
  • KTUU: Sunday 5:30 am

Fairbanks - KTVF

  • KXDF: Sunday 6:00 pm

Jonesboro - KAIT/OAIT

  • KAIT: Sunday 6:30 am
  • OAIT: Sunday 7:30 am

GRETAWIRE

Supreme Court won’t halt challenged border wall projects
  • Politics

Trump, GOP soften on opposition to $600 jobless benefit
  • Politics

Road trip? Quarantines mess with Americans’ travel plans
  • Politics

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021
  • Politics

Delayed election results? Maybe, but not because of fraud
  • Politics

Rent’s due, again: Monthly anxieties deepen as aid falls off
  • Politics

