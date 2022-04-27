DETR pays out more than $471 million of “improper” claims

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -While some Nevadans may still be waiting for unemployment money from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, FOX5 has uncovered DETR paid out more than $471 million in what it calls “improper” payments. Claims it said were either fraudulent or where someone was overpaid.

FOX5 obtained the information in a memo which was sent to the Fiscal Analysis Division-Legislative Counsel Bureau in March. The memo was from DETR Director Elisa Cafferata. FOX5 spoke to her at length on Tuesday about the memo.

“Even though this is a large number, a much larger number of people benefited from unemployment as the program was intended. The idea is unemployment is temporary, partial wage replacement to help people get back to work. We put out over 13 billion dollars of benefits in the last two years, so a lot of families were helped,” Cafferata said.

FOX5 has spoken to people who had their identities stolen and thieves were able to access unemployment money on Bank of America debit cards. That held up the process of getting money to many who suffered Covid related job losses. People wanted to use unemployment money for things like rent, food and bills. Some people who didn’t even apply for benefits had their identities stolen too and many had to deal with those ID theft issues.

The DETR memo said in the beginning of the pandemic DETR was making every effort to get payments out in a timely way, which resulted in fraudulent or improper payments (overpayments).

“Given the stress of the economic disruption that we were facing was good to have, as much as possible, erroring on the side of paying people and then figuring out where we were,” Cafferata said.

Cafferata said the federal government made several changes to unemployment, DETR was getting inundated with claims and says DETR was later forced to pay thousands of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims, even though DETR knew people would be overpaid.

“A percentage of this really was due to the fact that we were under a court order to continue paying people that we knew would end up with overpayments. And that’s just how our system works,” Cafferata said.

She said that included 9000 PUA claims.

“That court order was ultimately overturned by the Supreme Court. So, what the result of it was is, we were under a court order to pay people who should have been stopped,” Cafferata said.

Cafferata said there are two things those PUA recipients can do now. People can appeal the overpayment if they disagree with it.

“Or they can say yes, I was overpaid, but I’d like a waiver of having to pay that back because it would be against equity and good conscience to pay back this money. You can’t do both. So, people have to make a decision which one they’re going to pursue”, Cafferata said

The memo said more than $128 million in known, improper payments were recovered from Bank of America, as well as more than $2.6 million from PUA and UI overpayments. That leaves around $340 million still unrecovered.