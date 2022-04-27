Brazos County leaders approve trailer mounted license plate readers at the request of the sheriffs office

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County leaders continue their focus on public safety.

Brazos County Commissioners met Tuesday to approve a multiple-use agreement between the Brazos County Sheriffs’ Office and TxDot for mounted license plate readers.

According to court documents the trailer-mounted license plate readers will be used on State Highway 21, State Highway 6, and State Highway 30 in Brazos County.

The installation of these cameras comes at a time when crime is a major concern and focus.

Brazos County as with many areas in the state and country has seen its share of car break-ins, catalytic converter thefts, and stolen vehicles. County commissioners hope this new tool at the sheriff’s office’s disposal will help deter those crimes and more.

License plate readers have been credited with thwarting many crimes across the state and country. These devices scan every plate and car that passes them. They can help police track down stolen cars, arrest people on outstanding warrants find missing children and adults from amber and silver alerts and even track criminals in real-time.

“If they know that here in Brazos County we’re enforcing the laws and I think that’s with the sheriff’s office and the two cities,” said Duane Peters Brazos County Judge. " I think that’s something that all of us try to do, you know, put the pressure on those criminals and try to keep them from coming here to do whatever crime they have planned.”

There is no officials date on when these cameras could go into operation. The Brazos County Sheriffs Office was unavailable for an on-camera interview in reference to the new cameras.

