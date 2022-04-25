Broadcast Times

US Supreme Court to hear Ohio’s challenge to a death row inmate’s request

A death row inmate who wants neurological testing is taking his case to the nation’s highest court.
US Supreme Court to hear Ohio’s challenge to a death row inmate’s request
US Supreme Court to hear Ohio’s challenge to a death row inmate’s request
By David Ade
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - An Ohio death row inmate, who wants neurological testing done, takes his case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Tuesday, justices will hear arguments from lawyers representing Raymond Twyford and the State of Ohio. Twyford was convicted of murder in 1993, and his lawyers argue that there’s potential evidence left to be discovered.

Tywford was convicted of murdering a man who was accused of sexually assaulting two children whose mother Twyford lived with. Michael Benza, a Tywford attorney, said his client needs neurological testing.

Benza said, “When Ray was a teenager, he tried to kill himself by shooting himself in the head. And he has these 20 to 30 bullet fragments inside his brain.”

Benza wants to know whether those bullet fragments impact Tywford’s ability to process information or his competency. The testing can’t be done at the prison and would require the state transporting Tywford to a medical facility about an hour away. Lower courts gave the green light, but the State of Ohio is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn those decisions.

The state didn’t schedule an interview before our deadline, but we spoke with George Washington University law professor Paul Schiff Berman who analyzed the state’s argument, which is presented with Chillicothe Correctional Institute Warden Tim Shoop as the petitioner.

Schiff Berman said, “The warden is saying that he doesn’t have to do this because there’s no indication that the information that would be gained from the neurological exam will actually be admissible.”

Schiff Berman also notes that with the Supreme Court’s more conservative makeup, there’s a greater chance the court could overturn the lower court decisions.

Oral arguments are scheduled for Tuesday morning. Ohio Solicitor General Benjamin Flowers is listed as the counsel of record for the state.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

‘Remain in Mexico’ policy in the spotlight at the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court will hear arguments in Biden v. Texas starting Tuesday.
Average US gasoline price drops 3 cents to $4.24 a gallon
Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high, as the...
Russian officer: Missile to carry several hypersonic weapons
In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, April...
Biden marks ‘Armenian genocide,’ aims to stop ‘atrocities’
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...

GRETAWIRE

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop Thursday evening for the annual Ashland Alliance dinner.

Politics

Ky. Gov. Beshear discusses plans to revitalize former hospital building

Several senators from across the state as well as Governor Pete Ricketts visited the Nebraska...

GRETAWIRE

Governor, some state senators celebrate pro-law enforcement bills

Gainesville City commission

GRETAWIRE

Gainesville commissioners divvy up $7 million for nonprofits

St. Francis Stem

GRETAWIRE

STEM event in Quincy challenge children in the community

Fewer drivers yielding to pedestrians

Politics

Fewer drivers are yielding to pedestrians in Springfield after crosswalk enforcement ended in fall

Permitless carry bill may cause sheriff's offices to lose revenue.

Politics

Sheriff’s Offices expected to lose funds over permitless carry bill

Students, parents ‘blindsided,’ ‘scared’ by closure of Shelby County’s Big Picture Learning Academy
Big Picture Learning Academy, Shelby County
Texas health professionals concerned about rise in accidental opioid deaths
Opioid Overdose Kit
Peosta neighbors voice concerns over quarry rezoning request
The quarry in the Cox Springs Road neighborhood is currently zoned as agricultural, which means...