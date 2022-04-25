Broadcast Times

‘Remain in Mexico’ policy in the spotlight at the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in Biden v. Texas starting Tuesday.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Immigration is front and center at the Supreme Court this week. A case surrounding a Trump-era policy will be heard by the nine justices in Biden v. Texas. It boils down to a Biden administration decision to scrap a Trump-era rule that sent asylum-seeking immigrants back to Mexico to wait for their trials in the U.S.

On his first day in office, President Biden announced the reversal of the 2019 Trump rule, called the Migrant Protection Protocol or Remain in Mexico program. Immigration advocates argued the policy put asylum seekers in dangerous situations in Mexico.

But the states of Texas and Missouri sued, arguing reversing the policy is illegal. Lower courts agreed, keeping the measure in place as the Biden Justice Department appeals.

“You have the option to send them back to Mexico, you have the option to detain them, but you do not have the option to just release everybody,” said Julie Axelrod from the Center for Immigration Studies.

Axelrod submitted an amicus brief to the court supporting the states. She argues the security of the border is at stake. Axelrod thinks the Biden administration reversing the policy removes a deterrent that could prevent a rush of immigrants from seeking asylum in the U.S.

“What it’s done here is made basically a deliberate choice to sacrifice control over the border,” said Axelrod.

Karen Tumlin from the Justice Action Center argues it is well within the rights of the administration to abandon the policy.

“We know that tens of thousands of people were stranded, were harmed, were abused, were kidnapped while awaiting that day in court,” said Tumlin.

Tumlin said this case is a blockbuster with a lot at stake. She said the court will have to answer, ‘does a new president have the power to change a policy of a past president and the ability to execute mandates from voters?’

“The answer has to be ‘yes,’ right? The answer has to be, ‘of course.’ That’s how our democracy works. But that’s not what happened in the lower court rulings,” said Tumlin.

Oral arguments are expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET Tuesday. An opinion from the court is not expected to come until late spring or early summer.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

US Supreme Court to hear Ohio’s challenge to a death row inmate’s request
US Supreme Court to hear Ohio’s challenge to a death row inmate’s request
Average US gasoline price drops 3 cents to $4.24 a gallon
Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high, as the...
Russian officer: Missile to carry several hypersonic weapons
In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, April...
Biden marks ‘Armenian genocide,’ aims to stop ‘atrocities’
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...

GRETAWIRE

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop Thursday evening for the annual Ashland Alliance dinner.

Politics

Ky. Gov. Beshear discusses plans to revitalize former hospital building

Several senators from across the state as well as Governor Pete Ricketts visited the Nebraska...

GRETAWIRE

Governor, some state senators celebrate pro-law enforcement bills

Gainesville City commission

GRETAWIRE

Gainesville commissioners divvy up $7 million for nonprofits

St. Francis Stem

GRETAWIRE

STEM event in Quincy challenge children in the community

Fewer drivers yielding to pedestrians

Politics

Fewer drivers are yielding to pedestrians in Springfield after crosswalk enforcement ended in fall

Permitless carry bill may cause sheriff's offices to lose revenue.

Politics

Sheriff’s Offices expected to lose funds over permitless carry bill

Students, parents ‘blindsided,’ ‘scared’ by closure of Shelby County’s Big Picture Learning Academy
Big Picture Learning Academy, Shelby County
Texas health professionals concerned about rise in accidental opioid deaths
Opioid Overdose Kit
Peosta neighbors voice concerns over quarry rezoning request
The quarry in the Cox Springs Road neighborhood is currently zoned as agricultural, which means...