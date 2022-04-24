Broadcast Times

Russian officer: Missile to carry several hypersonic weapons

In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, April...
In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is launched from Plesetsk in Russia's northwest. Russia said on Wednesday it had conducted a first test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a new and long-awaited addition to its nuclear arsenal which President Vladimir Putin said would make Moscow's enemies stop and think.(Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A new Russian intercontinental ballistic missile is capable of carrying several hypersonic weapons, a senior Russian military officer said Sunday.

Col. Gen. Sergei Karakayev, the commander of the Russian military’s Strategic Missile Forces, said in televised remarks that the new Sarmat ICBM is designed to carry several Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the Sarmat was test-fired for the first time Wednesday from the Plesetsk launch facility in northern Russia and its practice warheads have successfully reached mock targets on the Kura firing range on the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.

The test launch came amid soaring tensions between Moscow and the West over the Russian military action in Ukraine and underlines the Kremlin’s emphasis on the country’s nuclear forces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the Sarmat launch as a major achievement, claiming that the new missile has no foreign equivalent and is capable of penetrating any prospective missile defense.

“This really unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia’s security from external threats and make those, who in the heat of frantic aggressive rhetoric try to threaten our country, think twice,” Putin said Wednesday.

The Sarmat is a heavy missile that has been under development for several years to replace the Soviet-made Voyevoda, which was code-named Satan by the West and forms the core of Russia’s nuclear deterrent.

The military has said that the Avangard is capable of flying 27 times faster than the speed of sound and making sharp maneuvers on its way to target to dodge the enemy’s missile shield.

In anticipation of the deployment of the Sarmat, the new hypersonic vehicle has been fitted to the existing Soviet-built ICBMs, and the first unit armed with the Avangard entered duty in December 2019.

The director and the designer-in-chief of the Makeyev missile-maker that developed the Sarmat, Vladimir Degtyar, said in televised remarks that its range allows it to fly along any trajectory across north or south poles to hit any target around the world.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Average US gasoline price drops 3 cents to $4.24 a gallon
Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high, as the...
Biden marks ‘Armenian genocide,’ aims to stop ‘atrocities’
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change
FILE - The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
US military drops appeal of Hawaii order to drain fuel tanks
In this Dec. 23, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval...

GRETAWIRE

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop Thursday evening for the annual Ashland Alliance dinner.

Politics

Ky. Gov. Beshear discusses plans to revitalize former hospital building

Several senators from across the state as well as Governor Pete Ricketts visited the Nebraska...

GRETAWIRE

Governor, some state senators celebrate pro-law enforcement bills

Gainesville City commission

GRETAWIRE

Gainesville commissioners divvy up $7 million for nonprofits

St. Francis Stem

GRETAWIRE

STEM event in Quincy challenge children in the community

Fewer drivers yielding to pedestrians

Politics

Fewer drivers are yielding to pedestrians in Springfield after crosswalk enforcement ended in fall

Permitless carry bill may cause sheriff's offices to lose revenue.

Politics

Sheriff’s Offices expected to lose funds over permitless carry bill

Students, parents ‘blindsided,’ ‘scared’ by closure of Shelby County’s Big Picture Learning Academy
Big Picture Learning Academy, Shelby County
Texas health professionals concerned about rise in accidental opioid deaths
Opioid Overdose Kit
Peosta neighbors voice concerns over quarry rezoning request
The quarry in the Cox Springs Road neighborhood is currently zoned as agricultural, which means...