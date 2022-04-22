Broadcast Times

STEM event in Quincy challenge children in the community

St. Francis Stem
St. Francis Stem(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - St Francis Solanus School held a STEM night for their 6th through 8th grade students Thursday night.

The students participated in three separate competitions including the 6th grader egg drop, 7th grader mouse trap cars, and the 8th grader catapults.

Science teacher Shaun Carey said while some of the students look forward to the event, others get nervous for the competition.

He said events like this are important for students, and the community.

“I cannot express how much the kids get out of this. Being able to think outside the box. Being able to do stuff with their hands. Things that they haven’t learned maybe outside of home, learned a little bit,” Carey said.

The students were taught to use a variety of power tools, and other crafting practices, to construct their challenge items.

