Ky. Gov. Beshear discusses plans to revitalize former hospital building

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop Thursday evening for the annual Ashland Alliance dinner.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop Thursday evening for the annual Ashland Alliance dinner.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) –

The governor spoke about bringing more jobs into the state, in addition to the partnership between King’s Daughters and UK Healthcare. He is also working with Addiction Recovery Care to revitalize the former location of OLBH.

Beshear then went on to announce that Richwood Industries purchased the CW building in the Paul Coffey Industrial Park in Ashland which would create considerable jobs in the coming years.

“The economic momentum we are seeing is like nothing any of us ever imagined was possible with more optimism moving into our future, with fewer impediments than we have ever seen, and with more promise that we are realizing every single day,” Beshear said, “and eastern Kentucky has been a part of that momentum.”

The governor also announced that he is awarding million dollar grants to vocational and technical facilities in Boyd, Carter, Lewis, Fleming, Lawrence, and Johnson counties.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

