Governor, some state senators celebrate pro-law enforcement bills

Several senators from across the state as well as Governor Pete Ricketts visited the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center on Thursday morning
By Kasey Mintz
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Several senators from across the state as well as Governor Pete Ricketts visited the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center on Thursday morning.

They were celebrating a bill that was worked on during this legislative session that could help agencies get more qualified candidates.

That bill is LB1241e, and according to Chief Robert Falldorf with Grand Island Police, that bill establishes reciprocity, which means if you are already an officer in another state, you can become one here more easily.

People who meet certain requirements can apply to work for a law enforcement agency in Nebraska, and their training would be shorter than if they were brand new applicants.

Another aspect of the bill allows for monthly testing instead of just twice a year. However, GIPD hopes this will help with their officer shortage.

“You know it’s been challenging. We’ve had officers leaving for some other agency,” Police Chief Robert Falldorf said. ”We just recently hired two officers, but we are still down nine officers. So, obviously, we need to increase our application numbers and do a lot of hiring within a short period of time.”

Those staffing issues are not isolated to Grand Island, the Buffalo County Sheriff told Local4 News they are also down on officers.

”I lost one of my officers to a private business,” said Sheriff Neil Miller. “He decided after 15 years to go a different direction and that hurts, because he was a really good officer, and very very well trained. So, anytime you lose someone like that it hurts.”

Now, LB1241e is just one of the bills Governor Ricketts wanted to pass to help agencies around the state hire members faster.

