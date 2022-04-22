Gainesville commissioners divvy up $7 million for nonprofits

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville City Commission finalized how it will distribute nearly $7 million dollars in federal covid relief money to 36 area charities at a meeting Thursday.

Three-quarters of a million dollars are going to both the Alachua County Coalition for the Homeless and Hungry as well as the Neighborhood Housing and Development Corporation. Meanwhile, Bread of the Mighty, Project YouthBuild, and Catholic Charities Gainesville are all getting more than $400,000.

The commission determined the recipients and amount of American Rescue Plan money to give based on recommendations from city staff and members of the Community Foundation of North Central Florida’s Board of Directors.

“I thank the evaluation team who thoroughly reviewed the U.S. Department of Treasury guidelines to verify that the distributions would be allowable expenditures under the Act, and who analyzed the applications through the City’s equity toolkit,” said Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe. “These grants will enable our local nonprofits to continue to serve the members of our community who need it most.”

City officials say applicants needed to show their organizations were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizations and their awards are:

Alachua Conservation Trust - $20,000

Alachua County Coalition for the Homeless and Hungry - $750,000

Alachua County Health Promotion and Wellness Coalition - $115,028

Alachua County Organization for Rural Needs, Inc., d/b/a ACORN Clinic - $64,598

Alachua Habitat for Humanity - $196,513

Bread of the Mighty Food Bank - $477,534

Cade Museum for Creativity & Invention - $10,000

Catholic Charities Gainesville - $409,270

CDS, Family & Behavioral Health Services - $138,154

Created Gainesville - $20,000

Episcopal Children’s Services - $443,521

Family Promise of Gainesville, Florida, Inc. - $268,520

First Love Yourself, Inc. - $10,000

FL Institute for Workforce Innovation, d/b/a Project YouthBuild - $422,522

Food4Kids Backpack Program of North Florida, Inc. - $20,000

Gainesville Area Community Tennis Association, d/b/a Aces In Motion - $20,000

Gainesville Community Counseling Center - $284,698

Gainesville Housing Development and Management Corporation - $20,000

Gainesville Opportunity Center - $97,637

Girls on the Run of Alachua County - $20,000

-Girls Place, Inc. - $209,995

Kids Count in Alachua County - $113,904

Meridian Behavioral Healthcare, Inc. - $151,773

Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Inc. - $10,000

NAMI Gainesville, Inc. - $20,000

Neighborhood Housing & Development Corporation - $750,000

North Central Florida YMCA, Inc. - $300,000

Pace Center for Girls, Inc. Alachua - $300,000

Peaceful Paths - $491,000

Rebuilding Together North Central Florida - $20,000

River Phoenix Center for Peacebuilding - $98,400

Rural Women’s Health Project - $240,165

Star Center Theatre - $10,000

University of Florida Mobile Outreach Clinic - $300,000

Upper Room - $20,000

Working Food - $138,090

