Gainesville commissioners divvy up $7 million for nonprofits

Gainesville City commission
Gainesville City commission(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville City Commission finalized how it will distribute nearly $7 million dollars in federal covid relief money to 36 area charities at a meeting Thursday.

Three-quarters of a million dollars are going to both the Alachua County Coalition for the Homeless and Hungry as well as the Neighborhood Housing and Development Corporation. Meanwhile, Bread of the Mighty, Project YouthBuild, and Catholic Charities Gainesville are all getting more than $400,000.

The commission determined the recipients and amount of American Rescue Plan money to give based on recommendations from city staff and members of the Community Foundation of North Central Florida’s Board of Directors.

“I thank the evaluation team who thoroughly reviewed the U.S. Department of Treasury guidelines to verify that the distributions would be allowable expenditures under the Act, and who analyzed the applications through the City’s equity toolkit,” said Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe. “These grants will enable our local nonprofits to continue to serve the members of our community who need it most.”

City officials say applicants needed to show their organizations were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizations and their awards are:

  • Alachua Conservation Trust - $20,000
  • Alachua County Coalition for the Homeless and Hungry - $750,000
  • Alachua County Health Promotion and Wellness Coalition - $115,028
  • Alachua County Organization for Rural Needs, Inc., d/b/a ACORN Clinic - $64,598
  • Alachua Habitat for Humanity - $196,513
  • Bread of the Mighty Food Bank - $477,534
  • Cade Museum for Creativity & Invention - $10,000
  • Catholic Charities Gainesville - $409,270
  • CDS, Family & Behavioral Health Services - $138,154
  • Created Gainesville - $20,000
  • Episcopal Children’s Services - $443,521
  • Family Promise of Gainesville, Florida, Inc. - $268,520
  • First Love Yourself, Inc. - $10,000
  • FL Institute for Workforce Innovation, d/b/a Project YouthBuild - $422,522
  • Food4Kids Backpack Program of North Florida, Inc. - $20,000
  • Gainesville Area Community Tennis Association, d/b/a Aces In Motion - $20,000
  • Gainesville Community Counseling Center - $284,698
  • Gainesville Housing Development and Management Corporation - $20,000
  • Gainesville Opportunity Center - $97,637
  • Girls on the Run of Alachua County - $20,000
  • -Girls Place, Inc. - $209,995
  • Kids Count in Alachua County - $113,904
  • Meridian Behavioral Healthcare, Inc. - $151,773
  • Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Inc. - $10,000
  • NAMI Gainesville, Inc. - $20,000
  • Neighborhood Housing & Development Corporation - $750,000
  • North Central Florida YMCA, Inc. - $300,000
  • Pace Center for Girls, Inc. Alachua - $300,000
  • Peaceful Paths - $491,000
  • Rebuilding Together North Central Florida - $20,000
  • River Phoenix Center for Peacebuilding - $98,400
  • Rural Women’s Health Project - $240,165
  • Star Center Theatre - $10,000
  • University of Florida Mobile Outreach Clinic - $300,000
  • Upper Room - $20,000
  • Working Food - $138,090

