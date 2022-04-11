Local paper mill workers speak on impact of mill closing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ”It’s still new. Still kinda up in the air, about what I’m gonna do,” Derick Thompson, one current employee said.

These are the words of one of the 450 employees who will be let go after WestRock company announced it would be shutting down the paper mill in Panama City on June 6 earlier this week.

Thompson says despite the sudden news, he has plans to move on and find other work.

“A lot of people don’t have a trade. So they’re going to be looking for a job, and probably hurting for a job. I’m not going to be. I’m going to go on with my career and probably have to leave home and travel. So that’s my option really, to leave home,” Thompson said.

For many Bay County residents, the Panama City Paper Mill has been a place many families have worked for generations. Some have only worked there a short time, and some were just expecting to get on. Now they have to find new opportunities following the closure in the current weeks.

“My great-grandpa and my whole family been in Panama. They worked at the paper mill,” J.D. Lister, a contractor worker said. “I finally got on. I’ve been a contractor. I was supposed to be hired today actually, and they say it’s shut down. It really breaks my heart,”

Both feel with the paper mill shutdown, there will be a major impact on the local economy.

“They say it’s going to be 450 people, but I honestly think it’s going to be more than that. We have log trucks, we have all the trucks that do the wood chips coming in. We have the chemical trucks, and we have all the railroad people. It’s gone. What are they supposed to do?” Lister said.

“It’s a big impact on us, Bay County. This place has been running for a long time and I hate to see this happen here. There are a lot of people who’s been here a lot longer than I have. I hate it for everybody’s family that’s going to suffer from this,” Thompson said.

Officials say they expect it to take four to six months to really feel the impacts of the closure.

Different local government agencies say they want to offer those workers job opportunities.

