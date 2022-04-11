Electric car charging stations coming to local grocery stores

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Charging stations are being installed at both the Grand Island Super Saver off of W. 2nd St. and at Russ’s Market in Hastings.

Jane Raybould, vice president and director of buildings equipment at B&R Stores, which owns both grocery stores, told Local4 News there would be two different types of stations available for customers. One being a DC fast charger, which she said can fully charge a vehicle in about 30 minutes, and another which takes a few hours until full charge.

Raybould said the utility departments needed to connect the chargers to a power source and expects the stations to open up by the end of April 2022.

