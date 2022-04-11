Broadcast Times

Electric car charging stations coming to local grocery stores

Charging stations are being installed at both the Grand island Super Saver off of W. 2nd St....
Charging stations are being installed at both the Grand island Super Saver off of W. 2nd St. and at Russ’s Market in Hastings. The stations are expected to open up by the end of April 2022.(Hailey Mach, KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Charging stations are being installed at both the Grand Island Super Saver off of W. 2nd St. and at Russ’s Market in Hastings.

Jane Raybould, vice president and director of buildings equipment at B&R Stores, which owns both grocery stores, told Local4 News there would be two different types of stations available for customers. One being a DC fast charger, which she said can fully charge a vehicle in about 30 minutes, and another which takes a few hours until full charge.

Raybould said the utility departments needed to connect the chargers to a power source and expects the stations to open up by the end of April 2022.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local paper mill workers speak on impact of mill closing
Hundreds of local families are wondering what’s next after it was announced that the Panama...
Applications for Leadership Gainesville are now open
Applications are open for Leadership Gainesville offered by the chamber of commerce.
Gainesville City Commissioners voted to move forward with phase two of their pedestrian safety plan
Gainesville City Commissioners voted to move forward with phase two of their pedestrian safety...
ND lawmakers join vote to ban Russian oil imports
Both North Dakota’s Senators and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, voted in favor of the bill, which...
Nearly 500 pothole complaints made in Lansing in just a month
Pothole

GRETAWIRE

Hundreds of local families are wondering what’s next after it was announced that the Panama...

GRETAWIRE

Local paper mill workers speak on impact of mill closing

Applications are open for Leadership Gainesville offered by the chamber of commerce.

GRETAWIRE

Applications for Leadership Gainesville are now open

Gainesville City Commissioners voted to move forward with phase two of their pedestrian safety...

GRETAWIRE

Gainesville City Commissioners voted to move forward with phase two of their pedestrian safety plan

Grace Marketplace could get more money from Gainesville City Commissioners for an outreach...

Politics

Grace Marketplace could get more money from Gainesville City Commissioners for an outreach program

Both North Dakota’s Senators and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, voted in favor of the bill, which...

GRETAWIRE

ND lawmakers join vote to ban Russian oil imports

Nearly 500 pothole complaints made in Lansing in just a month
Pothole
Program available for Arkansas homeowners in need of assistance
Arkansas homeowners needing financial help can now apply for a new program to help cover...
Lack of ID numbers led to increased mail-in ballot rejections, say Brazos County elections officials