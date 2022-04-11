Broadcast Times

Applications for Leadership Gainesville are now open

Applications are open for Leadership Gainesville offered by the chamber of commerce.
Applications are open for Leadership Gainesville offered by the chamber of commerce.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Applications are open for Leadership Gainesville offered by the chamber of commerce.

Accepted candidates attend a day-long class once a month to develop skills and learn the business climate of north-central Florida.

Applications cost 25 dollars, tuition is twenty-three hundred dollars for non-chamber members.

The deadline to apply is June 2nd.

TRENDING STORY: University of Florida engineering students win big during regional competitions

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Latest News

Local paper mill workers speak on impact of mill closing
Hundreds of local families are wondering what’s next after it was announced that the Panama...
Electric car charging stations coming to local grocery stores
Charging stations are being installed at both the Grand island Super Saver off of W. 2nd St....
Gainesville City Commissioners voted to move forward with phase two of their pedestrian safety plan
Gainesville City Commissioners voted to move forward with phase two of their pedestrian safety...
ND lawmakers join vote to ban Russian oil imports
Both North Dakota’s Senators and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, voted in favor of the bill, which...
Nearly 500 pothole complaints made in Lansing in just a month
Pothole

GRETAWIRE

Hundreds of local families are wondering what’s next after it was announced that the Panama...

GRETAWIRE

Local paper mill workers speak on impact of mill closing

Charging stations are being installed at both the Grand island Super Saver off of W. 2nd St....

GRETAWIRE

Electric car charging stations coming to local grocery stores

Gainesville City Commissioners voted to move forward with phase two of their pedestrian safety...

GRETAWIRE

Gainesville City Commissioners voted to move forward with phase two of their pedestrian safety plan

Grace Marketplace could get more money from Gainesville City Commissioners for an outreach...

Politics

Grace Marketplace could get more money from Gainesville City Commissioners for an outreach program

Both North Dakota’s Senators and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, voted in favor of the bill, which...

GRETAWIRE

ND lawmakers join vote to ban Russian oil imports

Nearly 500 pothole complaints made in Lansing in just a month
Pothole
Program available for Arkansas homeowners in need of assistance
Arkansas homeowners needing financial help can now apply for a new program to help cover...
Lack of ID numbers led to increased mail-in ballot rejections, say Brazos County elections officials