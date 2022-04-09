FULL EPISODE: 4/10/22 Nasa Admin. Bill Nelson & former Astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison on space and the race to Mars

Washington, D.C. – Greta Van Susteren interviews Nasa Administrator and former Senator Bill Nelson and former Astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison on space and the race to Mars for Gray Television’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” airing Sunday, April 10, 2022.

NASA Administrator Nelson is excited about the return of astronauts to the moon. The upcoming Artemis program will build a base camp on the moon’s surface to allow extended exploration and research. Says Nelson, “We’re going to learn. We’re going to do all kind of things that will sustain life in that very hostile environment so that we can send humans all the way millions of miles to mars.”

In addition to NASA, the burgeoning space tourism industry, anchored by companies like Blue Origin, SpaceX and Virgin Galactic, is making great strides in space travel. Nelson addresses the issues of multiple companies operating in tandem and how they will be regulated. He says, “The FAA will license trips to and from space. Now, when it comes to humans going into orbit then of course NASA is all over this to make sure that it’s going to be safe enough.”

Former astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison became the first woman of color in space when she served as Mission Specialist on the Space Shuttle Endeavor. She began experiments on that mission that continue today. Jamison explains, ”one of the projects we did was called fluid therapy system to see whether or not you could generate your own IV fluids in space. Those are continuing.” She adds, “So they really started to understand the physics of how things happen. We continue to understand human physiology, as well.”

