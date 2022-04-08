ND lawmakers join vote to ban Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Lawmakers made a big move Thursday to cause damage to Russia’s economy as it continues its war against Ukraine.

Congress voted overwhelmingly to ban Russian oil imports and suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus.

Both North Dakota’s Senators and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, voted in favor of the bill, which was proposed weeks ago. Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, has been pushing for the passage of the bill since it was introduced weeks ago.

“This legislation not only bans Russian oil imports, it also ends permanent normal trade relations for Russia, making it harder for them to export any product. Again, it’s part of our effort to do anything we can to shut down the Russian war machine,” said Hoeven.

President Biden took executive action weeks ago to ban Russian energy imports to the United States. The legislation passed Thursday solidifies it as law.

It also allows the Biden administration to enact higher tariffs on other imports, such as steel or aluminum products.

