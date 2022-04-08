Grace Marketplace could get more money from Gainesville City Commissioners for an outreach program

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Downtown Street Outreach program is designed to carry the services of Grace to people who can’t or won’t seek shelter on the campus.

“Those limitations should not prevent these people from being housed. It shouldn’t prevent us from providing appropriate services to them” said executive director, Jon DeCarmine.

Commissioners currently give the outreach program $200,000 in funding and DeCarmine is asking to increase that amount to either $320,000 or $400,000, for the coming two years.

“You have proven over and over and over to be successful at what you do” said Mayor Lauren Poe.

Commissioners were all in support of this increase, but will officially decide when they discuss the budget for the coming year.

“Hundreds of people are fed and a couple hundred people are housed. Others get all kinds of legal services, social work services, what have you. I think that is a good investment in our community” said Commissioner Reina Saco.

This specific increase in funds would add outreach workers and provide mental health services.

Some of the money could come out of the regular budget or ARPA funds, but that is the city manager’s decision.

