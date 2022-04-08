Broadcast Times

Grace Marketplace could get more money from Gainesville City Commissioners for an outreach program

Grace Marketplace could get more money from Gainesville City Commissioners for an outreach...
Grace Marketplace could get more money from Gainesville City Commissioners for an outreach program(WCJB)
By Kristin Chase
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Downtown Street Outreach program is designed to carry the services of Grace to people who can’t or won’t seek shelter on the campus.

“Those limitations should not prevent these people from being housed. It shouldn’t prevent us from providing appropriate services to them” said executive director, Jon DeCarmine.

Commissioners currently give the outreach program $200,000 in funding and DeCarmine is asking to increase that amount to either $320,000 or $400,000, for the coming two years.

“You have proven over and over and over to be successful at what you do” said Mayor Lauren Poe.

Commissioners were all in support of this increase, but will officially decide when they discuss the budget for the coming year.

“Hundreds of people are fed and a couple hundred people are housed. Others get all kinds of legal services, social work services, what have you. I think that is a good investment in our community” said Commissioner Reina Saco.

This specific increase in funds would add outreach workers and provide mental health services.

Some of the money could come out of the regular budget or ARPA funds, but that is the city manager’s decision.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Latest News

Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
NATO eyes in the sky, keeping Europe out of Russia’s war
FILE - Pilots work in the cockpit of an AWACS plane at Melsbroek military airport in Melsbroek,...
Jackson confirmed as first Black female Supreme Court justice
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...

GRETAWIRE

Gainesville City Commissioners voted to move forward with phase two of their pedestrian safety...

GRETAWIRE

Gainesville City Commissioners voted to move forward with phase two of their pedestrian safety plan

Both North Dakota’s Senators and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, voted in favor of the bill, which...

GRETAWIRE

ND lawmakers join vote to ban Russian oil imports

Pothole

GRETAWIRE

Nearly 500 pothole complaints made in Lansing in just a month

Arkansas homeowners needing financial help can now apply for a new program to help cover...

GRETAWIRE

Program available for Arkansas homeowners in need of assistance

GRETAWIRE

Lack of ID numbers led to increased mail-in ballot rejections, say Brazos County elections officials

Local libraries celebrate National Library Outreach Day
National Library Outreach Day gives the bundle of library programs that are less obvious their...
Fuel prices skyrocket for a Jonesboro airline
Air Choice One
Illinois House passes bill divesting state investments from Russia, supporting Ukrainian refugees
The Illinois House passed legislation Tuesday calling for divestment of state assets from Russia.