Gainesville City Commissioners voted to move forward with phase two of their pedestrian safety plan

Gainesville City Commissioners voted to move forward with phase two of their pedestrian safety plan(WCJB)
By Kristin Chase
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The plan extends the limits of the study along University Avenue from Northwest 34th Street to Northeast 15th Street and along Northwest 13th Street.

They have a million dollars of city money for the preliminary design and environment study.

“It’s to make sure and check in with us and our neighbors, if they want to participate, about those steps. Does this look like what you want to see, does this actually meet the goals. Because we could send it out to a consultant but if they bring back some thing that we’re not comfortable with, they need to know that before they keep going” said Commissioner Reina Saco.

Commissioners will now work with their consultant to consider changing the layout of vehicle and bike lanes.

They will also discuss how to pay for the changes.

