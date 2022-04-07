Broadcast Times

Nearly 500 pothole complaints made in Lansing in just a month

Pothole
Pothole(WILX)
By Alynne Welch
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pesky potholes like are popping up across Mid-Michigan.

Lansing received nearly 500 pothole complaints in the month of March alone. And now, road crews are working to fill them in.

Once you report one of these road craters on their website -- they’ll send a crew to fix it within 48 hours.

Not only are potholes make it a bumpy ride, but it could make a dent in your wallet too.

“Sometimes you can’t avoid them and you have to just hit them and keep driving and hope for the best.” said Madison Harsh.

Something Joe Brogan -- the Store Manager of Budget Tire Center in Lansing -- hears often. He said tires aren’t the only thing impacted by those pesky potholes.

“Wheels get damaged, suspension components that can get damaged as well,” Brogan said. “It creates a lot a lot of issues.

Brogan is seeing more people through his doors because of potholes than ever before.

Read: Pothole season begins, brings costly damages to Michigan

According to the American Automobile Association, vehicle repair bills related to potholes has cost U.S drivers $15 billion over the past five years. In Lansing alone, there were 480 complaints reported for just the month of March.

Andy Kilpatrick is the public service director for the city of Lansing. He urges residents to report potholes to the city through its Report a Pothole webpage here or through the Lansing Connect app, which is available on the Google Play and Apple IOs stores, and the city will send a crew within two days.

“The reason we have the potholes is because the roads are not in good condition. A lot of that is because of the funding challenges we have.” said Kilpatrick.

Related: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issues Executive Directive to speed up pothole repairs

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Latest News

Gainesville City Commissioners voted to move forward with phase two of their pedestrian safety plan
Gainesville City Commissioners voted to move forward with phase two of their pedestrian safety...
ND lawmakers join vote to ban Russian oil imports
Both North Dakota’s Senators and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, voted in favor of the bill, which...
Program available for Arkansas homeowners in need of assistance
Arkansas homeowners needing financial help can now apply for a new program to help cover...
Lack of ID numbers led to increased mail-in ballot rejections, say Brazos County elections officials
Local libraries celebrate National Library Outreach Day
National Library Outreach Day gives the bundle of library programs that are less obvious their...

GRETAWIRE

Gainesville City Commissioners voted to move forward with phase two of their pedestrian safety...

GRETAWIRE

Gainesville City Commissioners voted to move forward with phase two of their pedestrian safety plan

Grace Marketplace could get more money from Gainesville City Commissioners for an outreach...

Politics

Grace Marketplace could get more money from Gainesville City Commissioners for an outreach program

Both North Dakota’s Senators and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, voted in favor of the bill, which...

GRETAWIRE

ND lawmakers join vote to ban Russian oil imports

Arkansas homeowners needing financial help can now apply for a new program to help cover...

GRETAWIRE

Program available for Arkansas homeowners in need of assistance

GRETAWIRE

Lack of ID numbers led to increased mail-in ballot rejections, say Brazos County elections officials

Local libraries celebrate National Library Outreach Day
National Library Outreach Day gives the bundle of library programs that are less obvious their...
Fuel prices skyrocket for a Jonesboro airline
Air Choice One
Illinois House passes bill divesting state investments from Russia, supporting Ukrainian refugees
The Illinois House passed legislation Tuesday calling for divestment of state assets from Russia.