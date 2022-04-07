Lack of ID numbers led to increased mail-in ballot rejections, say Brazos County elections officials

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In Texas, more than 12% of mail-in ballots were rejected in the March 2022 primary election, according to the Texas Tribune.

This was more than 24,000 votes that were not counted across the state. These rejections were similar along party lines statewide, but Brazos County saw a significantly larger number of Republican ballot rejections than Democrats.

In Brazos County, voters were warned about rejections due to new identification rules. KBTX spoke with Brazos County Elections administrators about how these local numbers compare to state figures.

In March 2020, the county received 1,414 mail-in ballots and rejected a total of eight. This was a less than 1% rejection for both Democrats and Republicans that year. In last month’s primary election, 1,325 mail-in ballots were received by the county, but 131 ballots were rejected.

Republicans made up 839 of those received and 105 of those rejected. More than 12% of Republican ballots were rejected by elections officials and over 5% of Democrat ballots got rejected.

Elections administrators said these rejections generally happened because people failed to include identification on the mail-in envelope. A social security number, driver license or state ID number is required under new state laws. The elections office said they will continue educating people on requirements for mail-in ballots to lower these rejections in the future.

