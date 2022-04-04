Broadcast Times

President Biden promises to keep truckers moving through driver shortage

The president held an event at the White House Monday to promote the Department of Transportation’s Trucking Action Plan.
The U.S. Departments of Transportation and Labor launched a Trucking Action Plan in December.
The U.S. Departments of Transportation and Labor launched a Trucking Action Plan in December.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The White House calls trucking “a lynchpin” in moving goods through our supply chain. But, they say a driver shortage is causing disruptions.

The American Trucking Association says truckers move 72% of America’s goods, but an increase in trucking costs during the pandemic has led to a trucker shortage. Now, President Biden said he’s taking action to expand the industry.

“We adapt and adjust to just about any and everything that we do,” said Teddy Butler, a professional truck driver from Hampton, Georgia.

Butler said during the pandemic, drivers had to accommodate more door-to-door deliveries due to people staying at home. As a result of the change, the Federal Reserve said there was a more than 20% increase in trucking costs, which in turn led to a trucker shortage.

President Joe Biden said truckers keep America moving, and he wants more back on the road.

“2021 was the best year for trucking employment since 1994. There are now 35,000 more trucking jobs than there were before the pandemic.” The president said.

To try and remedy the shortage and other industry changes, the U.S. Departments of Transportation and Labor launched a Trucking Action Plan in December. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said that America needs at least 80,000 more truckers to ease supply chain issues and to deal with the shortage.

“When you have that kind of gap it can lead to upward pressure on prices,” Buttigieg said. “Part of how we’re fighting inflation is making sure we support the trucking workforce, close that gap, and get goods moving smoothly, swiftly, and affordably.”

The trucking plan has four parts, including reducing the amount of time it takes to get a commercial driver’s license and for companies to launch apprenticeship programs, and connecting veterans to trucking careers.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Biden: Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings in Ukraine
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
With students in turmoil, US teachers train in mental health
A student walks down a hallway between classes at a high school in Kansas City, Kan., on the...
Biden speaks on actions to expand, improve trucking jobs amid supply chain issues
President Joe Biden spoke Monday on his administration’s Trucking Action Plan.
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Boucha, Ukraine,...
Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages
The logo of German car manufacturer BMW is pictured on a BMW 7 car prior to the earnings press...

GRETAWIRE

Hunger Hero Food Drive.

GRETAWIRE

HACAP starts new food drive to fill rising need

For Sexual Assault Awareness Month, organizers wanted to teach women and girls self defense...

GRETAWIRE

Red Cord partners with Dreadnought Brazilian Jiu Jitsu for Women’s Self Defense Class

Hitchcock Woods Foundation's Horse Show returns to Aiken for 106th year

GRETAWIRE

Aiken Horse Show returns for it’s 106th year after being cancelled due to COVID-19

AVIAN INFLUENZA

GRETAWIRE

Minnesota farmers feeling impacts of bird flu outbreak

July 1 signals the annual 2.5 percent increase for the RiverLink Ohio River toll bridges.

GRETAWIRE

RiverLink drivers could be compensated over late fees as part of $2.5 million settlement

Children whose parents are serving in the military at Fort Riley march in the Month of the...

GRETAWIRE

Fort Riley children march in parade to celebrate ‘Month of the Military Child’

Experts expect gas prices to slowly start going down across the state
Crude oil prices drop day after President Biden's plan announced
Pike Co. EMS receiving $400,000 for equipment and training
If you call for an ambulance you’d want those coming to help to have the best gear possible....
Big investments for rundown rental properties in Downtown Las Vegas
Investors are renovating old motels and apartments.