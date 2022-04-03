FULL EPISODE: 4/3/22 Nina Krushcheva on Ukraine & GGF Fmr. Soviet Leader Nikita Krushchev

Washington, D.C. – Greta Van Susteren interviewed Nina Krushcheva, Professor of International Affairs at The New School in New York & great-great-granddaughter of Former Soviet Leader Nikita Krushchev, about Vladimir Putin for Gray Television’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” airing Sunday, April 2, 2022.

Professor Krushcheva spoke to Van Susteren about Putin, “I think his behavior is dictatorial. All dictators are crazy because they see the world the way they see it. It doesn’t have any checks and balances of what will is going on”. She added, “Russians are very afraid like everybody else in the world that he’s going to use nuclear weapons, just to prove his point. It seems suicidal, but when a dictator is a dictator, what is not, but suicidal”?

Van Susteren asked Krushcheva about Putin’s end game for Ukraine. Says Krushcheva, “But the ramp for me, a slight sign of hope...at least he stopped talking about deification, which suggests to me, he stopped talking about taking Zelensky out”. She continued, “So now it’s all about getting the weapons out, the foreign weapons out, and perhaps making Ukraine and Georgia neutral countries. I think that he also wants the official recognition of premier, so that would never be questioned again, but that could be in an off-ramp.”

When asked what she thought her great-grandfather Nikita Krushchev would think of Putin’s attack on Ukraine, Krushceva said, “I think he would be appalled. He’s looking at bombed... We are looking at bombed cities in Ukraine. And he was the one who reconstructed Ukraine after World War II with the Nazis.” She added, “I think he would be appalled by that really just because he loved Ukraine and he also, unlike many Soviet leaders, Russian leaders, he never thought that Russia is superior to Ukraine, which actually makes him quite special, quite different from everybody else.”

