RiverLink drivers could be compensated over late fees as part of $2.5 million settlement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers who have crossed the I-65 Lincoln and Kennedy bridges or the Lewis and Clark bridge might be due some money.

RiverLink is the tolling system for the Louisville and Southern Indiana bridges.

The company that handles billing for RiverLink toll network, Gila LLC, agreed to a $2.5 million class action settlement, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court of Southern Indiana.

The lawsuit states drivers were charged late fees before their bills even arrived in the mail.

The drive across the river is taking a toll on people like Gary Goode, who said he owns his own trucking company.

Gary Goode Trucking, LLC is based in Indiana, so his trucks cross the river into Kentucky almost everyday.

“We have an account, so we are suppose to get a couple bucks cheaper each trip, but your constantly sending that extra thousand dollars to prepay it to get that extra two dollars off,” Goode said.

He said it costs him about $25 to $30 for each trip. Goode said he’s happy to hear he might be getting reimbursed as part of the settlement.

“Since they started charging tolls, we have probably spent 25, maybe going on 30 thousand dollars,” Goode said. “Somebody needs to be policing it or let’s get it paid for and be it over with.”

“I’d say some of that money that we have paid extra that we shouldn’t have,” he added.

The rule is drivers are supposed to have 30 days to pay for their bills to cross the I-65 Lincoln and Kennedy bridges and the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

Attorneys claimed RiverLink set due dates 29 days after invoices were generated, but before they were mailed, making it impossible to pay within 30 days.

Kevin Neafus said he lives in Corydon, Ind. Neafus said he goes miles out the way just to avoid the toll fees.

“We go a mile or two out of the way just to keep from going across that bridge, because it is ridiculous the price of it,” Neafus said. “We won’t ever go across this bridge. We’ve got our GPS set not to go across it.”

The settlement only affects those who don’t have a RiverLink account and are billed by mail.

Eligible drivers include those who paid fees on initial invoices that weren’t printed and mailed and drivers who haven’t already received a refund. Also eligible are those who paid a $5 late fee after failing to pay their initial toll invoice.

Ashely Petri lives in Indiana and said her toll bills have been piling up.

“I just think that they should take tolls away,” Petri said. “I mean, I think they made enough off it it.”

Louisville Metro Council’s Public Works Committee recently passed a resolution seeking for the governors of Kentucky and Indiana to direct federal infrastructure funding to eliminate tolling on the three bridges.

That resolution passed and moved to the next Metro Council agenda.

Read the full lawsuit below:

