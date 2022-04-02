Broadcast Times

Minnesota farmers feeling impacts of bird flu outbreak

AVIAN INFLUENZA
AVIAN INFLUENZA(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Minn. (KEYC) - Halvorson Farms was started in 1988 by Kim Halvorson-Kitzman. She started with nothing and just 10 years later she had three barns.

She remembers the last time bird flu hit Minnesota’s poultry farmers.

“In 2015 there were no, wasn’t an insurance to cover them,” Halvorson-Kitzman said. “It took the federal government some time to try and get something in place.”

Fast-forward to 2022, and avian influenza cases have been reported across the country, including in multiple counties in Minnesota.

Minnesota has some of the highest numbers of turkey production in the entire country, now with more resources at their disposal than they did in 2015 they can be better prepared for bird flu in 2022.

Minnesota turkey growers spent much of 2016 and 2017 crafting a plan in case the virus came back.

“We have more tools in place and anyone who is a workman knows it is all about having good tools,” Halvorson-Kitzman said.

Tools include improved testing labs and insurance policies. The Avian Influenza adds to the list of struggles farmers have had in 2022 which has been riddled with increasing costs and staffing shortages.

Despite the problems that come with the bird flu, the turkeys that shoppers pick up while getting their groceries are safe.

“Before any of my flocks ship I am required by law to take a certain amount of blood samples and a certain number of fat samples and those all go to a lab,” Halvorson-Kitzman said. “There is not a bird that leaves this farm until it is proven that they are healthy.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

RiverLink drivers could be compensated over late fees as part of $2.5 million settlement
July 1 signals the annual 2.5 percent increase for the RiverLink Ohio River toll bridges.
Fort Riley children march in parade to celebrate ‘Month of the Military Child’
Children whose parents are serving in the military at Fort Riley march in the Month of the...
Experts expect gas prices to slowly start going down across the state
Crude oil prices drop day after President Biden's plan announced
Pike Co. EMS receiving $400,000 for equipment and training
If you call for an ambulance you’d want those coming to help to have the best gear possible....
Big investments for rundown rental properties in Downtown Las Vegas
Investors are renovating old motels and apartments.

GRETAWIRE

July 1 signals the annual 2.5 percent increase for the RiverLink Ohio River toll bridges.

GRETAWIRE

RiverLink drivers could be compensated over late fees as part of $2.5 million settlement

Children whose parents are serving in the military at Fort Riley march in the Month of the...

GRETAWIRE

Fort Riley children march in parade to celebrate ‘Month of the Military Child’

Crude oil prices drop day after President Biden's plan announced

GRETAWIRE

Experts expect gas prices to slowly start going down across the state

If you call for an ambulance you’d want those coming to help to have the best gear possible....

GRETAWIRE

Pike Co. EMS receiving $400,000 for equipment and training

Investors are renovating old motels and apartments.

GRETAWIRE

Big investments for rundown rental properties in Downtown Las Vegas

Birmingham Police Officers being recruited by other departments because of their training
Birmingham Police are working on a plan to bring in more officers after city council members...
Could huge difference in state funding to Northeast Ohio day cares cause your child’s center to close?
Could huge difference in state funding to Northeast Ohio daycares cause your child’s center to...
Arizona’s Heart & Sol: ‘Bookbike’ spreads literacy across southern Arizona
Bookbike spreads love of reading