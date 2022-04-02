Broadcast Times

Fort Riley children march in parade to celebrate ‘Month of the Military Child’

Children whose parents are serving in the military at Fort Riley march in the Month of the Military Child parade.
Children whose parents are serving in the military at Fort Riley march in the Month of the Military Child parade.(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Dozens of children from Fort Riley marched from the Artillery Parade Field to the Cavalry Parade Field on Friday morning, marking the start of the Month of the Military Child.

The Department of Defense established April as the ‘Month of the Military Child’ since 1986.

The Month of the Military Child honors the commitment and sacrifices made by military children who frequently experience moving to new homes, and parents being away due to training or deployment.

Fort Riley’s Child and Youth Services program will have activities for the kids throughout the month of April.

“We’ve been trying to do our very best to celebrate our kids for what they do and the sacrifices they put up with every day, with not having their mom or dad with them.” Fort Riley Child and Youth Services (CYS) Coordinator, Wendy Winston says.

Garrison Commander Will McKannay and Garrison Command Sergeant Major Timothy Speichert signed proclamations signifying April as Month of the Military Child, and Child Abuse Prevention month following the parade.

