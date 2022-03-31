Broadcast Times

"Vestal Food Pantry" opening day at Vestal High School

Vestal Food Pantry
Vestal Food Pantry(Luke Meade)
By Luke Meade
Published: Mar. 31, 2022
VESTAL (WBNG) -- A new public food pantry has opened up at Vestal High School, due to the efforts of school counselors Rebecca Martino and Merryl Wallach.

The food pantry is open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays after school in the front entrance of the high school.

Families or citizens of the Vestal School District or local community are welcome to visit for a selection of food, boxed meals, beverages, and even take home COVID tests.

The food pantry was made to be safe, welcoming, and accessible for those in need. It is entirely free and unconfidential, with no questions or judgement involved.

There are multiple ways that the Vestal Food Pantry gets their resources. Student ran food drives are organized to help benefit the program, as well as grants.

A big supporter of Vestal Food Pantry is their partner The Good Neighbor Program, a public program that saves food products by gathering products from local businesses that are worth using, but would be thrown out otherwise.

On Mar. 30, the pantry had its official opening day. By the end of their two hour shift, they had helped nine families and had been cleaned out of a substantial amount of food. Families were sent home taken care of with multiple bags of supplies each.

Merryl Wallach, one of the founders told 12 News that due to media exposure, people around the community have been reaching out to donate and provide resources. This was how they formed their relationship with their partner, The Good Neighbor Program.

The pantry has been a work in progress since this past summer, however with help from a supportive school and community they are able to help others.

“People have been extremely generous and willing to help. This staff, students and community have been amazing with helping us.” said Rebecca Martino, founder of Vestal Food Pantry.

Wallach and Martino said this project would not be possible without the help from two people. They thanked Hayley Horowitz, a Vestal senior and founding member, as well as school Principal Dawn Young, who have shown unconditional support.

The Vestal Food Pantry invites all members of the Vestal School District and the surrounding community to stop by if you are in need, and if you would like to donate nonperishable food items to call 607-757-2214.

