Broadcast Times

Residents upset over constant flooding

Davis and Franklin Streets in Blytheville
Davis and Franklin Streets in Blytheville(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Severe weather left streets in Blytheville flooded as people made their way home from work.

Cars were reported stalled in the middle of intersections like Missouri Street and Laclede Street, and Davis Street and Franklin Street.

Mary Bradford, a resident, said flooding has made it impossible for her home health provider to get to her house.

“She can’t come this way because her car floods out.,” Bradford said. “She has to go all the way down that way and come back down this way because it floods so bad right here.”

Bradford added the city needs to upgrade the infrastructure to better control the flooding.

William Green, another resident who lives a couple of blocks away from Bradford, said the road near his childhood home has always flooded when it rains.

“The city will come by and clean the grates and everything,” Green said, “it doesn’t do any good.”

Green mentioned Elm Street on the south portion of town also floods after heavy rains.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Event in Lansing sheds light on impact of opioid crisis
Event in Lansing sheds light on impact of opioid crisis
“Vestal Food Pantry” opening day at Vestal High School
Vestal Food Pantry
After screening more than 12M passengers, Hawaii lifts all restrictions for mainland arrivals
Baggage claim area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Volunteers gather at senior living center to tackle still-lingering derecho damage
Derecho cleanup volunteers.
Low water levels leading to ‘clustering up’ of small, dead fish
Each spring, there’s a fish kill in Iowa’s rivers, but most of the time you don’t see too many...

GRETAWIRE

Event in Lansing sheds light on impact of opioid crisis

GRETAWIRE

Event in Lansing sheds light on impact of opioid crisis

Vestal Food Pantry

GRETAWIRE

“Vestal Food Pantry” opening day at Vestal High School

Baggage claim area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.

GRETAWIRE

After screening more than 12M passengers, Hawaii lifts all restrictions for mainland arrivals

Derecho cleanup volunteers.

GRETAWIRE

Volunteers gather at senior living center to tackle still-lingering derecho damage

Each spring, there’s a fish kill in Iowa’s rivers, but most of the time you don’t see too many...

GRETAWIRE

Low water levels leading to ‘clustering up’ of small, dead fish

MCSO Mounted Patrol organizing donation benefit for those impacted by Eastland fires
MCSO Mounted Patrol organizing donation benefit for those impacted by Eastland fires
Ukrainian-American Doctor collecting donations for home country
Olena Isapchuk, M.D., 43, is a Ukrainian-American who is collecting money and sending it...
Trussville community shares concerns over I-59 expansion project
Trussville community shares concerns over I-59 expansion project