Residents upset over constant flooding

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Severe weather left streets in Blytheville flooded as people made their way home from work.

At the intersection of Davis and Franklin which is one of several parts of town that floods during heavy rain pic.twitter.com/J8a96bPu9x — Monae Stevens (@monaestevens_tv) March 30, 2022

Cars were reported stalled in the middle of intersections like Missouri Street and Laclede Street, and Davis Street and Franklin Street.

Mary Bradford, a resident, said flooding has made it impossible for her home health provider to get to her house.

“She can’t come this way because her car floods out.,” Bradford said. “She has to go all the way down that way and come back down this way because it floods so bad right here.”

Bradford added the city needs to upgrade the infrastructure to better control the flooding.

William Green, another resident who lives a couple of blocks away from Bradford, said the road near his childhood home has always flooded when it rains.

“The city will come by and clean the grates and everything,” Green said, “it doesn’t do any good.”

Green mentioned Elm Street on the south portion of town also floods after heavy rains.

