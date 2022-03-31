Broadcast Times

Event in Lansing sheds light on impact of opioid crisis

By Alynne Welch
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drug overdoses are the leading cause of accidental deaths in the United States -- and opioid addiction is leading the epidemic.

In Ingham County alone, the health department said there were 78 overdoses in 2019.

Black Balloon Day is a day to recognize the lives lost to overdoses and the opioid epidemic. While the day was March 6, a group from Mason came together at Urbanbeat Wednesday to bring awareness to the issue.

In 2020, more than 2,000 Michiganders died from opioid overdoses. Kellie-Jo Smith is a paramedic with Lansing-Mason Area Ambulance Service (LMAAS). She said walking into people’s homes with no knowledge of what could happen is the scariest part.

“So you’ll be sitting at the table, doing whatever. For me, most of the time it’s homework. And then all of a sudden you’ll get toned out for an overdose,” said Smith, “You walk into it not knowing age, what it was they overdosed on whether or not us giving Narcan is even going to do anything.”

Aaron Emerson is recovering.

“I overdosed about two years ago. It was really bad,” Emerson said. “I got NARCAN six times at McClaren hospital in Lansing.”

He now works at the place where he took the step to heal.

“Good things are actually happening on my life. Things are just falling into place,” Emerson said. “It’s funny how that works. When you’re doing good and putting good energy into your recovery, good things are happening.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was at the event. She’s coordinating Michigan’s share of a multi-billion dollar national opioid lawsuit settlement. The settlement is from three major pharmaceutical companies and the money will go toward addiction and recovery centers across the state.

More information on the settlement can be found on the official Michigan Attorney General’s Office website here.

