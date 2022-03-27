Broadcast Times

Low water levels leading to ‘clustering up’ of small, dead fish

Each spring, there’s a fish kill in Iowa’s rivers, but most of the time you don’t see too many...
Each spring, there’s a fish kill in Iowa’s rivers, but most of the time you don’t see too many of the fish.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Each spring, there’s a fish kill in Iowa’s rivers, but most of the time you don’t see too many of the fish.

That’s not the case in the backwaters of many Iowa lakes this spring.

“There’s so many fish here,” Travis Libbert said.

Libbert often walks his dog through Prairie Park Fishery once a week. In the portion of the backwaters, many dead fish floated along the shore. Paul Sleeper, Iowa Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist, said most of the fish were gizzard shads, and this was common for this particular species.

“Last year, we had a lot more snow cover,” Sleeper said. “When that happens, it blocks light getting through the ice creating a loss of oxygen. When the sun melts the ice, it brought the river level almost to flood stage, and the fish were dispersed across the river. This year low water has then clustering up.”

Sleeper said clean-up often happens naturally.

“Bald eagles, pelicans, and other small critters have a feeding frenzy during the springtime,” Sleeper said.

Sleeper said gizzard shads are a sensitive fish, and it doesn’t take much to have a kill.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

After screening more than 12M passengers, Hawaii lifts all restrictions for mainland arrivals
Baggage claim area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Volunteers gather at senior living center to tackle still-lingering derecho damage
Derecho cleanup volunteers.
MCSO Mounted Patrol organizing donation benefit for those impacted by Eastland fires
MCSO Mounted Patrol organizing donation benefit for those impacted by Eastland fires
Ukrainian-American Doctor collecting donations for home country
Olena Isapchuk, M.D., 43, is a Ukrainian-American who is collecting money and sending it...
Trussville community shares concerns over I-59 expansion project
Trussville community shares concerns over I-59 expansion project

GRETAWIRE

Baggage claim area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.

GRETAWIRE

After screening more than 12M passengers, Hawaii lifts all restrictions for mainland arrivals

Derecho cleanup volunteers.

GRETAWIRE

Volunteers gather at senior living center to tackle still-lingering derecho damage

MCSO Mounted Patrol organizing donation benefit for those impacted by Eastland fires

GRETAWIRE

MCSO Mounted Patrol organizing donation benefit for those impacted by Eastland fires

Olena Isapchuk, M.D., 43, is a Ukrainian-American who is collecting money and sending it...

GRETAWIRE

Ukrainian-American Doctor collecting donations for home country

Trussville community shares concerns over I-59 expansion project

GRETAWIRE

Trussville community shares concerns over I-59 expansion project

Mississippi County town adding new sirens
Leachville will add two sirens, making it a total of five in town.
Bird flu emergency rule now set in Arkansas
While there have been confirmed cases of bird flu in area states, Arkansas agriculture...
Homeless resource center receives grant for lunch program
The outreach program will help the homeless population across Jonesboro, not just those downtown.