FULL EPISODE: 3/27/22 Representative Sara Jacobs talks about the war in Ukraine

Washington, D.C. – Greta Van Susteren interviewed Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), a member of the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees, and Oleksandra Matviychuk, a Kyiv-based human rights lawyer and the chairwoman of the Center for Civil Liberties, about the Russia-Ukraine war for Gray Television’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” airing Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Congresswoman Sara Jacobs told Van Susteren she believes “it’s a very real possibility” that Russian President Vladimir Putin will use chemical weapons in his war against Ukraine. “I would be very concerned that as he continues to see battlefield losses, that he would think to resort to chemical weapons,” she said.

“The increased weapons assistance that we are sending to Ukraine is very important in this regard,” continued Rep. Jacobs. “I support getting them an air defense system like the S300 that will help in shooting down some of the potential delivery systems for those chemical weapons.”

When asked about President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. will take in up to 100,000 refugees and provide a billion dollars in humanitarian assistance, Jacobs answered that president’s actions were “a really important step” but said: “There are many other places in the world that are experiencing conflict as well … So I think that it’s important, actually, that we lift the refugee cap, that we end Title 42, and that we work to make the United States a welcoming place for anyone who is fleeing conflict from anywhere.”

Kyiv-based human rights lawyer Oleksandra Matviychuk told Van Susteren she has rebuffed multiple pleas from international partners for her to leave the embattled Ukrainian city with the same answer: “Don’t ask me to retreat. Please help us to resist.”

On Putin’s motives, Matviychuk said “he thinks very practically,” explaining her belief that because he was not punished by the international community for his actions in Chechnya, Moldova, Georgia and Syria, that he will “go further and further.”

“Ukraine is not only his goal,” continued Matviychuk. “If we will not be able to stop Putin in Ukraine, he will go further and it’s only a matter of time which next country will be a target.”

Greta Van Susteren

Present Biden, in Europe, has mentioned having Vladimir Putin eliminated from G20 which is meeting in the fall, and it’s to talk about global economic issues. What is your thought about eliminating him?

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.)

I think it makes sense for Russia to not participate in the G20, just as after they engaged in other behavior we kicked them out of the G8, but of course, that is a decision that all of the partners in the G20 have to make. I know those conversations are ongoing.

Greta Van Susteren

The issue of sanctions. President Biden has now added 400 people to the sanctions list, including the stepdaughter of the foreign minister Sergei Lavrov who lives, reportedly, a rather lavish style in London. Do you get the sense to that the sanctions are working? Would you impose more sanctions?

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.)

Well, I think the key with the sanctions is making sure that they’re targeted on the right people, that we’re giving them time to have the effect, and also working to make sure that we are providing the off-ramps when the effect is happening. So what we’re trying to do is get Vladimir Putin, or the people around Vladimir Putin, to pressure him to change course, to take their military out of Ukraine, to stop the horrific tactics we’ve seen, stop the fighting. And so to do that, we have to increase pressure. And every time we see that the pressure we’ve applied isn’t working, continue to do that while also working to give them these off-ramps so that they can reverse course when they choose to.

Greta Van Susteren

Obviously, 20/20 hindsight is great, and I’m now applying 20/20 hindsight, but should we have imposed stiffer sanctions sooner? Do you think it would’ve had any impact on Putin?

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.)

I actually don’t. And I think President Biden has been masterful in his handling of this, because what Vladimir Putin believed and what he really wanted was for the west to fracture or for some in Europe to feel differently about what he was doing than others. And the deliberate way that we’ve gone about doing these sanctions has meant that there has been this extreme trans-Atlantic unity that, I think, is more powerful than any individual unilateral sanction ever could have been.

Greta Van Susteren

All right. So they’re more unified and the sanctions are steeper, but it still hasn’t stopped Putin. So what do you make of that?

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.)

What we need to do now is make sure that we continue providing support to Ukrainians so that they can make sure Vladimir Putin doesn’t get his objective on the military battlefield, and they have been remarkably successful in that, while also raising the international costs by using these sanctions, while also making sure that we are constantly messaging that there are diplomatic off-ramps, because what we want is for Vladimir Putin to change his mind. What we don’t want is for him to feel so cornered and like he’s doing so poorly and that so much is at stake that he feels like his only option is to escalate and to double down, because we know that the possibility for that could be catastrophic.

Greta Van Susteren

You’re on two very powerful committees that have to do with armed services and foreign affairs in the House. Give me your level of worry that he’s going to use chemical, biological weapons or nuclear weapons.

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.)

I think it’s a very real possibility that he uses chemical weapons in Ukraine. We have already seen him use many of the same tactics that he’s used in Syria, the targeting of civilian infrastructure, et cetera. And so I would be very concerned that as he continues to see battlefield losses, that he would think to resort to chemical weapons. Now, President Biden has made it very clear that that is unacceptable and that we will respond in some way. NATO has activated its chemical weapons task force so we’re prepared and ready if that happens. But I do think that it’s a very real possibility, unfortunately.

Greta Van Susteren

I see the strategy is that we don’t want to make it look like NATO is fighting this war because that would then escalate it with Putin. But do you see a time when Putin says, “Look, you’re supplying all these defense systems, you’re training their military, you’re providing money.” Do you see him as saying, “Look, even though it may not be NATO soldiers on the field, it’s NATO backing it up, and that is NATO.” Do worry about that?

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.)

Well, look, I think Vladimir Putin wants NATO to get involved. I think for his own domestic politics, having this be a war against the United States, a war against NATO, would be much more popular, much more feasible for him than a war in Ukraine. And so I think, for him, he wants to get NATO involved, and that’s why we need to be so diligent in making sure that we don’t do anything that crosses that line. But frankly Greta, to your point, if just arming and training a military was all it took to be a co-belligerent, we would have much bigger problems around the world in the kind of wars we would be considered party to.

Greta Van Susteren

Is there something else we could or should do?

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.)

I think that the increased weapons assistance that we are sending to Ukraine is very important in this regard. I support getting them an air defense system like the S300 that will help in shooting down some of the potential delivery systems for those chemical weapons. I think that it’s important that we continually encourage the Ukrainians in their fight and also support them as they’re working on their negotiations directly with the Russians.

Greta Van Susteren

President Biden said that we’ll accept 100,000 refugees here in the United States, that we will aid countries that are neighboring to Ukraine who obviously it has a financial impact as the refugees flow in there. So we’re going to help that way. Is there more that you would like to see? Should we take more than 100,000? Are we doing enough?

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.)

In addition to taking up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, President Biden has also announced a billion dollars in humanitarian support for Ukrainians and for our European partners who are taking them in. And I think that this is a really important step, and I’m glad that President Biden listened to our calls on this, but I also think it’s important to remember that while we’re seeing the images from Ukraine right now, there are many other places in the world that are experiencing conflict as well.

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.)

As I mentioned, Russia used very similar tactics to what we’re seeing them use in Ukraine, in Syria. And so I think that it’s important, actually, that we lift the refugee cap, that we end Title 42, and that we work to make the United States a welcoming place for anyone who is fleeing conflict from anywhere.

Greta Van Susteren

Let me go back to February. You were in Ukraine, part of a number of members of Congress, you met with Zelenskyy, what did you think? What were your impressions?

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.)

Yeah. I was in Ukraine on an official congressional delegation chaired by Chairman Gregory Meeks of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and in our meeting with President Zelensky it was very clear that they shared our intelligence assessments, they understood the threat, but they were also worried about some of the issues that could arise just from talking about the threat. I think we all remember some of the feelings that the Ukrainians weren’t taking the threat as seriously as the United States were, or were saying that we were over-blowing it, that was in part because President Zelensky was very worried about the potential economic fallout of talking about an invasion. And it’s why even before the invasion occurred, you saw the United States extend a loan guarantee to Ukraine to try and shore up their economy.

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.)

But I think what we saw is what the world is seeing now, a leader who is very clear about what his people needed, and very clear that he was going to stand up for democracy and for the values and freedoms that Ukrainians had become accustomed to. And it’s been really inspiring to watch that.

Greta Van Susteren

Did you think when you were there, do you think it was realistic? Obviously this is going back in time. Do you really think that Putin would do this, being on the ground there talking to Zelensky, or did you think that Putin would pull back?

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.)

It’s really hard to imagine someone choosing to do this, especially because I think when I thought about his interests and the way that he potentially would be thinking about this, it just didn’t seem to make sense to me. But one of the things I learned when I was in Ukraine and talking to not only President Zelensky, but regularly Ukrainians on the street, was that they feel like they’ve been at war with Vladimir Putin since 2014, since he invaded Crimea. And for them, every day was standing up to him and being resilient and going on living their lives and not letting him dictate what they were doing. And so being in Kyiv, it felt very normal. We went to the bar, the bar was full, people were out and living their lives. But that was, in part, a way that they have stood up to Vladimir Putin and not let him dictate their choices.

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.)

And the resilience of the Ukrainian people is incredibly strong, and I think a lot of them saw this coming. I talked to some people who were talking about the plans they were making. One woman said she’d have a Kalashnikov in one arm and her white wine in the other. And we’re seeing that resilience right now in the Ukrainians being able to stand up and fight back, I think a lot better than any of us really expected them to be able to.

Greta Van Susteren

Have you been there [in Kyiv] since about February 24th?

Oleksandra Matviychuk, Chairwoman, Center for Civil Liberties

Yes. I got hundreds requests for our international partners to retreat, but I always respond, “Don’t ask me to retreat. Please help us to resist.”

Oleksandra Matviychuk, Chairwoman, Center for Civil Liberties

We see these war crimes on our own eyes because Russians use war crimes as a tool of conducting this war. That’s why we have so many lost amongst civilians, so many pain and so many problems.

Greta Van Susteren

When you say war crimes, I mean, there’s a whole big menu of what can be a war crime. What are the war crimes that you were hearing or are being reported?

Oleksandra Matviychuk, Chairwoman, Center for Civil Liberties

We documented deliberate Russian shelling on civilian objects like theater, kindergarten, hospitals, schools, residential buildings. We documented deliberate attacks to the green corridor when civilian population tried to evacuate from the destroyed city settlements and villages and Russians are deliberately shelling them. We documented the using of indiscriminate weapons in related areas like unguided bombs, cluster munitions, et cetera. And now, because of the occupation of new territories, we started to document political persecutions on this occupied territory like in Kherson, Melitopol, Kharkiv, where Russian military intimidate, beat and kidnap civilians in order to stop local resistance.

Greta Van Susteren

Do you know what the Russians who are getting captured, what they’re saying, why they’re doing that or what they know?

Oleksandra Matviychuk, Chairwoman, Center for Civil Liberties

Russians, I don’t know what’s in their minds, but I see that they were surprised because they had illusions that when they appear to the Ukrainian borders, three or four days at the most and they will be in Kyiv. I think that they expected that they will fight with Ukrainian army only. They don’t expect it that they will fight with the whole Ukrainian nation.

Greta Van Susteren

If I were walking down the street today in Kyiv, in the central district, what would it be like?

Oleksandra Matviychuk, Chairwoman, Center for Civil Liberties

If you are from Kyiv, I think that you couldn’t stop tears because it’s very difficult to see how our beloved city transfers to some war zone. We have ruined districts. We have a lot of prepared things to stop military techniques on the street. There a lot of people left in the city so we have one week ago two million, and I don’t know how much now remains, so it’s a very dramatic picture for the people who are living here.

Greta Van Susteren

There are war crimes where they massacre and do horrible things, but another issue is food and medicine. Is food readily available to those who are still there?

Oleksandra Matviychuk, Chairwoman, Center for Civil Liberties

In Kyiv, we have no right to complain. We have food, water, connection internet, we have electricity, but a lot of other places, there is a humanitarian crisis. The most best example is Mariupol, where people, for a month, are in basement without food, water, medical care, appropriate needs, connection. We know that at least 100,000 civilians remained and Russians, several days ago started a very cynical gesture. They don’t provide possibility to retreat them to another part of Ukraine. And now, we got information that they started to evacuate them forcibly to the territory of Russia. Now, we are checking this information with our efforts of Russian human rights defenders.

Greta Van Susteren

I want to talk about Mariupol. That’s a port city. They need food, so what’s your prediction, what’s going to happen in the next days to come if they don’t have enough food?

Oleksandra Matviychuk, Chairwoman, Center for Civil Liberties

People are dying. We have a video from Mariupol when dead are laid on the streets and people told that we couldn’t bury them individually, we have to bury them in a common grave. It’s horrible. It’s like you have imagined that you see as a horrible movie from Hollywood about apocalypse, but it’s reality. So we really need urgent international assistance and I welcome the statement of the minister of foreign affairs of Greece who told that he personally will lead the humanitarian corridor from Mariupol, but Russians don’t allow them to do it.

Greta Van Susteren

Did you ever expect this was going to happen? Did you think Putin would really go so far as to invade Ukraine?

Oleksandra Matviychuk, Chairwoman, Center for Civil Liberties

I know that Putin want to stop Ukraine in our democratic transformation. And he started this war in 2014 when he invaded Crimea and started a hybrid war on Donbas. But frankly speaking, it’s very hard to prepare to live in such reality which we live in now. It’s like a nightmare.

Greta Van Susteren

Why did he do this, do you think what? What’s his motive? What’s his problem?

Oleksandra Matviychuk, Chairwoman, Center for Civil Liberties

He’s very practical. He thinks very practically. Putin wasn’t punished for everything which he did in Chechnya. Putin wasn’t punished for everything which we did in Moldova, in Georgia. Putin even wasn’t punished for everything which he did in Syria. He used chemical weapons against civilian population. And international community did nothing with it. So he thinks very pragmatically, okay, so I will go further and further. Putin will never stop until international community will not stop him. And Ukraine is not only his goal. It’s only forefront of current battle between autocracy and democracy. If we will not be able to stop Putin in Ukraine, he will go further and it’s only a matter of time which next country will be a target.

Greta Van Susteren

How’s your family?

Oleksandra Matviychuk, Chairwoman, Center for Civil Liberties

My mother evacuated abroad. I lost the connection with my father several weeks ago. He’s a doctor and he left on the territories which is under Russian occupation for current moment. I saw a picture from this territory, it’s totally destroyed, so I hope that my father is alive. My husband is also in Kyiv, but we separated because he works on different directions than I do.

Greta Van Susteren

I really appreciate you talking to me. I wish I could help you. And I think that there’s so many Americans that feel just like I do. We don’t like to watch anybody go through this and I think we’d all love to help you if we could figure out how.

Oleksandra Matviychuk, Chairwoman, Center for Civil Liberties

You can, because people in different countries and the United States as well can make more pressure to their national governments in order to provide Ukraine everything which we need because we ask for fighter planes and air defense system for a month and not get any. So if you raise your voice that politicians can provide a real solidarity and to stand with Ukraine and real solidarity has to be proactive, we will be very grateful. It’s not a time to feel helplessness. Many people wrote to me that they feel helplessness because they couldn’t stop this war, but you can. You can if you help us to get what we need for current moment on international arena.

