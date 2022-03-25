Broadcast Times

Ukrainian-American Doctor collecting donations for home country

Toledo area aesthetician was a Lieutenant in the Ukrainian Army
Olena Isapchuk, M.D., 43, is a Ukrainian-American who is collecting money and sending it...
Olena Isapchuk, M.D., 43, is a Ukrainian-American who is collecting money and sending it directly to her fellow doctors in the field.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT
BEDFORD TWP., Michigan (WTVG) - Olena Isapchuk, M.D., goes by Lena. She works as an aesthetician at AM Skin Health & Plastic Surgery off Secor Rd. in Lambertville. When she’s home, she works to help the people of Ukraine.

“I couldn’t sleep literally for 10 days. I couldn’t sleep at all,” said Isapchuk, 43. The medical doctor and dermatologist first came to the states with her American husband in 2006. She’s now a U.S. citizen who is haunted by what’s happening in her home country.

Isapchuk explains every doctor in Ukraine also becomes an officer. She was a Lieutenant in the Ukrainian Army with family and friends still in the country now under siege.

“My godson in Kyiv is under the bombing right now. He’s 11 years old. He’s the son of my best friend and she’s there. She’s not leaving because her husband is an officer in the army. He is fighting in Kyiv, and I’m calling them every 10 hours, ‘Are you guys ok? Are you alive?’” Just text me one word ‘We’re ok.’ It hurts. It hurts when you’re here and they’re there,” explains Isapchuk.

Isapchuk is collecting money and transferring funds via Western Union to her fellow doctors in the field. Her goal is to pay for food, medical supplies, and protective gear such as bulletproof vests to her friends, family, and countrymen defending their nation’s sovereignty.

“I’m very grateful to each person who helps my Ukraine with help, support, love and prayers, and who truly, truly believes in us. And who truly believes in God and peace,” said Isapchuk.

If you would like to donate through Isapchuk, you can contact her via cell phone at 419-367-5855.

MCSO Mounted Patrol organizing donation benefit for those impacted by Eastland fires
Trussville community shares concerns over I-59 expansion project
Mississippi County town adding new sirens
Bird flu emergency rule now set in Arkansas
Homeless resource center receives grant for lunch program
