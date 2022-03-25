Trussville community shares concerns over I-59 expansion project

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Many residents living in the Trussville area shared their concerns over the I-59 expansion project to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

A community meeting was held Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Trussville Civic Center where people could ask questions and ALDOT could provide some clarity. Several ALDOT representatives were available to ‘show and tell’ the entire project.

The expansion project will span four miles, from the 459 junctions to the Chalkville Mountain Road on-ramp. ALDOT says this stretch of highway is 50 years old and needs to be replaced and widened.

They plan on bringing the road from four lanes to six lanes, but the plan requires lane closures in both directions.

The work is expected to take about a year to complete, and many living in the area tell WBRC they are concerned.

“I’ve got parents in their 80s who are trying to get to doctors appointments,” said Robin Rogers, who lives outside of Argo. “I’ve got myself already on the road at six o’clock in the morning trying to get to the office and this is going to throw everything into chaos.”

“You talk about congestion, it will be completely ridiculous, because it already is,” said Beth Pittman.

Many citizens are concerned about the traffic working to avoid the interstate.

“I live in an area that’s nowhere remotely close to I-59 but has already become a major thoroughfare for people trying to avoid Highway 11 now,” said Richard Wilkey. “When this is done, it’s going to be really bad in the city of Trussville, including my neighborhood that’s nowhere close to this.”

Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat says while he understands the project will cause an increase in traffic congestion, it’s necessary for the project to be completed quickly.

“I want people to know that ALDOT is really trying to improve what we have out here,” said the mayor. “It’s a project we’ve asked for, for years. The governor was gracious enough to include it this year in one of her projects. At the end of the day, they’re doing it to help us and our neighbors and it will be beneficial.”

Mayor Choat says he hears everyone’s concerns and hopes the meeting helped clear up any confusion. He plans to meet with ALDOT next week to further the discussion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.