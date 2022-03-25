MCSO Mounted Patrol organizing donation benefit for those impacted by Eastland fires

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - We told last week that both Midland and Odessa fire departments sending crews to fight the Eastland Complex fires.

Now more agencies, like the Midland County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol Unit, are a part of the disaster relief.

In addition to sending deputies to Eastland, the unit is also organizing a donation benefit on Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm at the Midland County sheriff’s office.

They are asking the public to help in any way they can because some people displaced by the fires lost everything.

On March 18th, sixteen deputies and their horses were sent to the Eastland complex fire to herd livestock that got out and assist where they could.

After seeing the devastation and destruction the fire left behind, they wanted to help even more.

“I saw videos and pictures. When you get there, you smell it, you see it, you hear it. A house burns down and that’s terrible, but when it’s an entire community it’s…i don’t have the words. I don’t really have the words to describe what we saw there,” said Mounted Patrol Lieutenant Randy Scannelo.

The mounted patrol says almost any donation will be accepted, but they ask that people do not donate clothing items.

The unit says there is a need for dog food and cat food, livestock feed, hay bales, toiletries, and canned goods.

“I’ve been exposed a lot in my law enforcement career, but never to anything quite to that level. Everything previously had been kind of singular and when you pull into a city and see 142 or 150 dwellings just structures with nothing left and people standing in the front yard…it kinda hits you a little differently,” said Mounted Patrol member Jake Wells.

The mounted patrol says they know how generous West Texas can be, especially when other Texans are left empty-handed.

“It’s a group effort to start off with. Everybody that was there had the same reflection and the same idea coming back. It was just the idea that we could do something and try to give a little bit more,” said Wells.

Warrior Crane Service has already donated a crane and an American flag that will hang over the donation drop-off location.

The mounted patrol unit plans to deliver the donations on Monday.

