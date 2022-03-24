Broadcast Times

Texas loses Supreme Court case over prayer during executions

Spiritual advisers are allowed to touch inmates being put to death, the Supreme Court ruled.
Spiritual advisers are allowed to touch inmates being put to death, the Supreme Court ruled.(Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice)
By JESSICA GRESKO
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with a Texas death row inmate seeking to have his pastor be allowed to pray out loud and touch him during his execution.

The high court’s decision won’t keep John Henry Ramirez from being executed. But the justices in an 8-1 decision rejected Texas’ defense of its policy of allowing an inmate’s spiritual adviser to be present in the death chamber but without speaking or touching the inmate.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in a majority opinion that Texas “appears to have long allowed prison chaplains to pray with inmates in the execution chamber, deciding to prohibit such prayer only in the last several years.” He also rejected concerns that allowing Ramirez to be touched could interfere with the IV lines that carry the drugs used to carry out the execution. “Texas could allow touch on a part of the body away from IV lines, such as a prisoner’s lower leg,” he wrote.

Justice Clarence Thomas was the lone justice to dissent, writing that Ramirez has engaged in repeated litigation tactics to delay his execution and that his current lawsuit “is but the latest iteration in an 18-year pattern of evasion.”

Executions in Texas, the nation’s busiest death penalty state, had been delayed while the court considered the case.

Ramirez is on death row for killing a Corpus Christi convenience store worker during a 2004 robbery. Ramirez stabbed the man, Pablo Castro, 29 times and robbed him of $1.25.

Ramirez’s lawyers sued after Texas said it would not allow his minister to pray audibly and touch him as he is being given a lethal injection. Lower courts had sided with Texas, but the Supreme Court halted his Sept. 8 execution to hear his case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Some US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments
So far, Rapid City is able to handle the higher gas prices. Some U.S. states are considering...
Witness: Whitmer kidnapping aimed at stopping Biden win
FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, shows Ty Garbin. Garbin testified...
Putin wants ‘unfriendly countries’ to pay rubles for gas
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth...

GRETAWIRE

Leachville will add two sirens, making it a total of five in town.

GRETAWIRE

Mississippi County town adding new sirens

While there have been confirmed cases of bird flu in area states, Arkansas agriculture...

GRETAWIRE

Bird flu emergency rule now set in Arkansas

The outreach program will help the homeless population across Jonesboro, not just those downtown.

GRETAWIRE

Homeless resource center receives grant for lunch program

Voters will decide on the Proposition Kelly Schools 2022 bond issue on April 5th.

GRETAWIRE

Kelly School voters to decide on $6.5 million bond issue

GRETAWIRE

Prison food monopoly? Same supplier for meals and commissary packages

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston speaks to families of Fort Riley Soldiers...

GRETAWIRE

Sgt. Maj. of the Army visited with families of Fort Riley soldiers currently deployed in Europe

Oahu real estate expected to remain competitive despite rise in interest rates
The current median price for a single-family home in Hawaii is over $1.125 million
Old Tucson getting new lease on life thanks to American Heritage Railways
New ownership options under review
Businesses see impacts from March Madness games in Portland
The second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament tipped off this weekend with some of...