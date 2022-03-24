Mississippi County town adding new sirens

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County town is adding two additional tornado sirens for extra coverage.

Leachville Fire Chief Drake Brown said the town already had three sirens, but there wasn’t enough for the size of the town.

The new sirens will be on the south side of town near the ballpark and the east side of town on Third Street.

Leachville, which was hit by a tornado last year, will have a total of five tornado sirens in town.

