Broadcast Times

Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz removed from Biden’s sports council

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The White House has removed Dr. Mehmet Oz — best known as daytime TV’s host of “The Dr. Oz Show” — and former football star Herschel Walker from the President’s Council on Sports, Nutrition and Fitness as both men run for U.S. Senate.

Oz and Walker — both are Republicans — were appointed by President Joe Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, and Oz quickly went to social media to claim that he was being removed for political reasons.

“It’s beyond sad that Joe Biden would politicize such an important issue like health,” Oz said in a video he posted to Twitter.

The White House on Wednesday posted two new appointments to the council, while a White House official said Oz and Walker were asked to resign because the White House doesn’t permit candidates for federal office to serve on boards.

The letter from the White House Office of Presidential Personnel asked the men to resign Wednesday or be removed by the end of the day. Walker announced his candidacy in Georgia on Aug. 25 and Oz announced his candidacy in Pennsylvania on Nov. 30.

Oz said he had no intention of resigning and “if President Biden wants to politicize health, he’ll have to fire me.” Walker also took to Twitter on Thursday to attribute his removal to politics.

The White House said it made the announcement once it had appointees with which to replace Oz and Walker.

They are: José Andrés, a chef, restaurant owner and founder of World Central Kitchen, an international relief organization that promotes healthy food and deploys field kitchens to respond to food crises around the world, including Ukraine; and Elena Delle Donne, a two-time winner of the WNBA’s most valuable player award and an Olympic gold medalist for Team USA who founded the Elena Delle Donne Charitable Foundation to raise money for Lyme Disease research and special needs programs.

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2021, file photo Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a...
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2021, file photo Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a rally in Perry, Ga. Walker was removed from the President's Council on Sports, Nutrition and Fitness as he is running for U.S. Senate.(Ben Gray | AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Texas loses Supreme Court case over prayer during executions
Spiritual advisers are allowed to touch inmates being put to death, the Supreme Court ruled.
Some US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments
So far, Rapid City is able to handle the higher gas prices. Some U.S. states are considering...
Witness: Whitmer kidnapping aimed at stopping Biden win
FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, shows Ty Garbin. Garbin testified...
Putin wants ‘unfriendly countries’ to pay rubles for gas
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth...

GRETAWIRE

Leachville will add two sirens, making it a total of five in town.

GRETAWIRE

Mississippi County town adding new sirens

While there have been confirmed cases of bird flu in area states, Arkansas agriculture...

GRETAWIRE

Bird flu emergency rule now set in Arkansas

The outreach program will help the homeless population across Jonesboro, not just those downtown.

GRETAWIRE

Homeless resource center receives grant for lunch program

Voters will decide on the Proposition Kelly Schools 2022 bond issue on April 5th.

GRETAWIRE

Kelly School voters to decide on $6.5 million bond issue

GRETAWIRE

Prison food monopoly? Same supplier for meals and commissary packages

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston speaks to families of Fort Riley Soldiers...

GRETAWIRE

Sgt. Maj. of the Army visited with families of Fort Riley soldiers currently deployed in Europe

Oahu real estate expected to remain competitive despite rise in interest rates
The current median price for a single-family home in Hawaii is over $1.125 million
Old Tucson getting new lease on life thanks to American Heritage Railways
New ownership options under review
Businesses see impacts from March Madness games in Portland
The second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament tipped off this weekend with some of...