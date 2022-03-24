Broadcast Times

Bird flu emergency rule now set in Arkansas

While there have been confirmed cases of bird flu in area states, Arkansas agriculture officials said Wednesday they are hopeful that an emergency rule put in place earlier this month will help avoid cases in the state.(Preston Keres / USDA)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - While there have been confirmed cases of bird flu in area states, Arkansas agriculture officials said Wednesday they are hopeful that an emergency rule put in place earlier this month will help avoid cases in the state.

The emergency rule began March 23 and will go through July 20, 2022, officials said on social media.

As part of the rule, people cannot exhibit poultry or domestic waterfowl; move poultry or domestic waterfowl from or within an affected area but poultry with commuter agreements or premovement avian influenza testing by PCR or antigen capture are exempt.

It is also prohibited to sell, barter, trade, auction, or give away poultry or domestic waterfowl at fairs, swap meets, auctions, flea markets, and other similar events in an affected area. However, chicks and ducklings that are less than two weeks old originating from an NPIP certified flock are exempt.

State officials said an affected area covers a 25-mile radius surrounding a flock with a confirmed case, while all free-range and backyard poultry must be confined under a roof or in a structure to prevent contamination from birds flying overhead or by direct exposure.

