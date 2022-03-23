Broadcast Times

Sgt. Maj. of the Army visited with families of Fort Riley soldiers currently deployed in Europe

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston speaks to families of Fort Riley Soldiers...
Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston speaks to families of Fort Riley Soldiers currently deployed in Europe(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Family members of soldiers from Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division who are currently deployed in Europe were invited to a Town Hall to discuss questions and concerns.

Answering those questions was the US Army’s 16th Sergeant Major Michael A. Grinston.

Grinston opened the public question segment by asking for family members to ask the hard questions.

Family members asked what can be done to make sure their soldiers are being fed properly while deployed, along with questions about issues the families are facing on Fort Riley.

“I’m not normally surprised by anything. I get…I usually walk away with somethings I need to work on, and clearly, we have some things to work on as I, as I left the room.” Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston says.

“I appreciated how candid he was, after being in for 20 years, you just want somebody to give it to you straight, and I think most military spouses can handle it.” wife of US Army soldier, Erin Kelley says.

“It was, for example, power of attorneys, extra help for the childcare and that was kind of clarification for more people, as they don’t have any ideas, especially new wives, or new spouses.” wife of US Army soldier, Stephanie Martinez says.

Sergeant Major of the Army Grinston will host another Town Hall at Fort Riley on Wednesday, addressing Big Red One Soldiers about the new Army Combat Fitness Test.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kelly School voters to decide on $6.5 million bond issue
Voters will decide on the Proposition Kelly Schools 2022 bond issue on April 5th.
Prison food monopoly? Same supplier for meals and commissary packages
Oahu real estate expected to remain competitive despite rise in interest rates
The current median price for a single-family home in Hawaii is over $1.125 million
Old Tucson getting new lease on life thanks to American Heritage Railways
New ownership options under review
Businesses see impacts from March Madness games in Portland
The second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament tipped off this weekend with some of...

GRETAWIRE

Voters will decide on the Proposition Kelly Schools 2022 bond issue on April 5th.

GRETAWIRE

Kelly School voters to decide on $6.5 million bond issue

GRETAWIRE

Prison food monopoly? Same supplier for meals and commissary packages

The current median price for a single-family home in Hawaii is over $1.125 million

GRETAWIRE

Oahu real estate expected to remain competitive despite rise in interest rates

New ownership options under review

GRETAWIRE

Old Tucson getting new lease on life thanks to American Heritage Railways

The second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament tipped off this weekend with some of...

GRETAWIRE

Businesses see impacts from March Madness games in Portland

Chandler Library puts out call for books after reopening, community responds
The Chandler Sunset Library recently reopened after an explosion at a nearby store, but...
Scott County approves raises for employees and board amid controversy
Scott County Logo