Kelly School voters to decide on $6.5 million bond issue

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Kelly School District is looking for voter approval in the upcoming election to construct and renovate features throughout the school buildings there on campus.

They are looking for an approval of a no tax increase bond issue of $6.5 million dollars to install a secure vestibule, complete renovations at the middle school, construct a new building and to upgrade the high school gymnasium bleachers, along with other features.

We talked with Superintendent Dr. Brad Kolwyck who says these projects are either safety based or health-based matters.

“The bond issue on April 5th is going to cover a renovated area in our middle school that is to add a secure vestibule to the entrance to our middle school,” Kolwyck said. “So it will be a double entrance where the second entrance is always secure, it’s always locked so it provides extra security for our school. Very similar to what our high school has right now. Another part of the project is to renovate and update our middle school area that hasn’t really been touched since approximately 1957.”

Kolwyck said they want to bring these areas up to date with the rest of the campus.

“The big project for this bond issue is new classrooms, locker room and a weight room that is part of our classroom and part of our curriculum,” Kolwyck said. “To expand on that, not only do we have the building project for the classrooms, locker room, weight room; and I want to be very clear, the weight room is part of our classroom curriculum. We have health classes, we have weight classes, so that’s part of our overall structure of this building and this addition is to add classrooms and locker rooms and storage areas. So on top of that, we’re also going to replace an HVAC system in our gym and throughout campus because 85 percent or our HVAC units are from the early 90′s.”

Other areas of what the bond issue will cover will include replacing the high school gymnasium bleachers, installing baseball/softball field lighting, and other repairs and improvements to existing facilities.

“I always like to say that during my tenure, we are going to be the school of choice and part of being the school of choice with our plan is to make sure we provide the best education, the best opportunities possible and part of that is making sure we have the best facilities within the scope of our budget.”

Voters will decide on the Proposition Kelly Schools 2022 bond issue on April 5th.

