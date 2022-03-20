Broadcast Times

Local businesses see impacts from March Madness games in Portland

The second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament tipped off this weekend with some of the games being held at the Moda Center in Portland. For some businesses nearby, they’ve seen a positive impact.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament tipped off this weekend with some of the games being held at the Moda Center in Portland. For some businesses nearby, they’ve seen a positive impact.

“It’s been amazing,” said Brandon Bowden, general manager of Spirit of 77 said. “We have been extremely busy and it’s come at a great time honestly. Coming out of COVID restrictions, I think people are excited to be out and about and excited to have the option to wear the mask. It’s been super fun.”

It was a packed house Saturday afternoon at Spirit of 77 in Northeast Portland, just a few blocks away from the Moda Center.

Fans, local and visiting, enjoyed the games and the good weather in the city. We caught up with local Michigan fans after the Wolverines upset Tennessee 76-68.

“We are so excited,” said Heidi Twietmeyer. “Bracket busted and we are all about it. Love it. And we are heading to Moda now for the rest of the day.”

Twietmeyer and Jake and Ross Terrell moved to Portland in the middle of the pandemic. As they enjoy their weekend, they said it’s nice COVID restrictions have been lifted in time for the games.

“It feels like life is back to normal,” Jake Terrell said. “It’s nice.”

“Shoulder to shoulder at a sports bar,” Ross Terrell said. “It doesn’t get better than that.”

Millions in economic impact is expected from March Madness games in Portland. Bowden said he hopes this is a trend local businesses will continue to see into the spring and summer months.

“It depends on what happens with the Convention Center and Moda Center,” Bowden said. “It’s very driven by that so hopefully the Convention Center and Travel Portland can book more events in the future and we can continue to make improvements with the city to try and advertise ourselves and rep Portland as a travel destination and back in people’s minds.”

