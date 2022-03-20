Broadcast Times

Chandler Library puts out call for books after reopening, community responds

The Chandler Sunset Library recently reopened after an explosion at a nearby store, but restocking the shelves is the next challenge.
The Chandler Sunset Library recently reopened after an explosion at a nearby store, but restocking the shelves is the next challenge.(Arizona's Family)
By Amy Cutler
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:12 AM EDT
CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) – A Valley library put out the call, and the community responded. The Chandler Sunset Library recently reopened after an explosion at a nearby store, but restocking the shelves is the next challenge.

“Felt like it hit us from above,” Debe Moreno, the branch manager, said.

She remembers what it was like to be in the library at the time of the explosion. “It’s been kind of a rebuilding; we’ve been closed most of the last six months,” she explained.

In August, a natural gas leak caused an explosion at the nearby print shop. It destroyed part of the library’s roof and caused a water main break. “It’s been a lot of work, a lot of construction,” she said.

The repairs were extensive – most of the ceiling, carpets, an entire wall – all had to be replaced. Fulton Homes – a Valley home builder – is teaming up with the library Saturday. They gave away free tickets to the Crayola Experience at the Chandler Fashion Center in exchange for donations.

“Our community really, really cares about this library and came through when we asked,” Moreno said. “One family brought a truckload of books,” she continued.

They received so many books the truck they had on hand was filled to capacity. Even after the incentive ended, people kept coming. “We already knew how much our community loved us. We’ve been here for 22 years. But it feels really good to know that they’re still out there, they’re still listening, they’re still supporting us, and it’s good to be back here for them,” she said.

If you’d like to help, they continue to collect donations. Visit chandlerlibrary.org/friends for more information or to make a donation.

